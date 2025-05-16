  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Demetrious Johnson? Fans react to unexpected sparring session between 'MVP' and 'Mighty Mouse'

Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Demetrious Johnson? Fans react to unexpected sparring session between 'MVP' and 'Mighty Mouse'

By Subham
Modified May 16, 2025 19:39 GMT
Michael
Michael 'Venom' Page (left) trains with Demetrious Johnson (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Fans have reacted to a sparring session between former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Michael 'Venom' Page. Johnson bid farewell to the UFC in 2018 and retired from the sport in 2024 as the One Championship flyweight title holder.

Ad

'Mighty Mouse' revealed his reasons for leaving mixed martial arts, saying he no longer finds the sport enjoyable and would rather train and assist others. During training camp, Johnson was not permitted to train with any fighter of his choice because he was bound.

However, once retired, he is now free to train with other athletes because it is no longer a competition where one must defeat the other, but rather to learn from one another, which Johnson prefers. 'Mighty Mouse' was recently spotted training with Page, who is known for his unconventional fighting style. 'Venom' can undoubtedly strengthen his game by working with a legend like Johnson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

UFC on TNT Sports reshared the aforementioned sparring clip, in a post captioned:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Michael Venom Page sparring Demetrious Johnson is not the content we thought we’d see today 😅🐍🐭"

Check out Demetrious Johnson sparring Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Ad

Fans rushed to the comments section to chime in. A user wrote:

"Death sentence looking much improved 👏"

Few others commented:

"Mighty mouse is so good he made death sentence turn into mvp😂"
"DJ's forward progression is so smooth and fluid"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @tntsportsufc on Instagram]
Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @tntsportsufc on Instagram]

Shara Magomedov vows a strong comeback after loss to Michael 'Venom' Page

Shara Magomedov will look to return to winning ways when he takes on Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi. Despite a loss to Michael 'Venom' Page earlier this year, 'Bullet' holds an impressive MMA record of 15-1. Magomedov's double-spinning back fist KO at UFC 308 was his strongest performance to date, and he plans to give a similar, standout performance in his upcoming fight.

Ad

Recently, 'Bullet' took to Instagram and delivered a cryptic message, hinting at a strong comeback.

"Every warrior is destined to face a time of silence… but the calm is over. The Pirate lifts anchor, driven by a voice within. It’s time to leave the quiet harbor and sail into open seas. The silence is behind him. The sails are raised. He doesn’t set out for a peaceful voyage — he sails for glory... Who dares to stand in his path? Who’s next to be boarded?"
Ad

Check out Shara Magomedov's post below:

About the author
Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications