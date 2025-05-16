Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Demetrious Johnson? Fans react to unexpected sparring session between 'MVP' and 'Mighty Mouse'

Fans have reacted to a sparring session between former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Michael 'Venom' Page. Johnson bid farewell to the UFC in 2018 and retired from the sport in 2024 as the One Championship flyweight title holder.

Ad

'Mighty Mouse' revealed his reasons for leaving mixed martial arts, saying he no longer finds the sport enjoyable and would rather train and assist others. During training camp, Johnson was not permitted to train with any fighter of his choice because he was bound.

However, once retired, he is now free to train with other athletes because it is no longer a competition where one must defeat the other, but rather to learn from one another, which Johnson prefers. 'Mighty Mouse' was recently spotted training with Page, who is known for his unconventional fighting style. 'Venom' can undoubtedly strengthen his game by working with a legend like Johnson.

Ad

Trending

UFC on TNT Sports reshared the aforementioned sparring clip, in a post captioned:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Michael Venom Page sparring Demetrious Johnson is not the content we thought we’d see today 😅🐍🐭"

Check out Demetrious Johnson sparring Michael 'Venom' Page below:

Ad

Fans rushed to the comments section to chime in. A user wrote:

"Death sentence looking much improved 👏"

Few others commented:

"Mighty mouse is so good he made death sentence turn into mvp😂"

"DJ's forward progression is so smooth and fluid"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @tntsportsufc on Instagram]

Shara Magomedov vows a strong comeback after loss to Michael 'Venom' Page

Shara Magomedov will look to return to winning ways when he takes on Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi. Despite a loss to Michael 'Venom' Page earlier this year, 'Bullet' holds an impressive MMA record of 15-1. Magomedov's double-spinning back fist KO at UFC 308 was his strongest performance to date, and he plans to give a similar, standout performance in his upcoming fight.

Ad

Recently, 'Bullet' took to Instagram and delivered a cryptic message, hinting at a strong comeback.

"Every warrior is destined to face a time of silence… but the calm is over. The Pirate lifts anchor, driven by a voice within. It’s time to leave the quiet harbor and sail into open seas. The silence is behind him. The sails are raised. He doesn’t set out for a peaceful voyage — he sails for glory... Who dares to stand in his path? Who’s next to be boarded?"

Ad

Check out Shara Magomedov's post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.