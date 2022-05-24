"Drama sells" - Michel Pereira's wife responds to claims she "slid in" to Jorge Masvidal's DMs

Michel Pereira's wife Gina Amir is speaking out after finding herself in the middle of a call out controversy between her husband and Jorge Masvidal.

Pereira called out Masvidal following his split decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Vegas 55, claiming 'Gamebred' had sent his wife a prayer emoji on social media. Masvidal responded by digging up a screenshot of the interaction, which seemed to show Amir initiating the conversation.

Nothing even remotely inappropriate or scandalous was said by Pereira's wife or Masvidal, but the sudden surge in attention was enough to push Amir to set her social media accounts to private. Before she left, she posted a message on her Instagram which read:

“Society is always looking for excitement and unfortunately drama sells. Twisting the narrative to create a story that is false. I have never, and would never do anything to disrespect my marriage or my husband. This account as you can see, is a business account and way more than 1 person has access to it. This is not even the way I would speak. Not to mention it is from years ago and before I even knew Michel."

"Michel and I would appreciate respect as we are starting a family together. There is lots of hatred in this world we do not need to add to it. Peace and love to all of you.”

Most UFC fighters tend to leave wives and girlfriends out of their trash talk. Jorge Masvidal's current felony battery charge for allegedly punching Colby Covington outside a Miami Beach restaurant is a good example of what happens when those lines get crossed. In this case, however, it was Pereira who brought his wife into the conversation, accusing Masvidal of improper behavior.

Watch Michel Pereira explain his callout of Jorge Masvidal below:

Jorge Masvidal responds to Michel Pereira's call out, dismissing it as a "fake narrative"

If Michel Pereira's goal was to get a response out of Jorge Masvidal, then mission accomplished. Unfortunately for 'Demolidor,' Masvidal's reply was pretty cutting and turned the narrative around on the Brazilian fighter. Masvidal tweeted:

"How crazy a world and how far has society fallen that this idiot Michel Pereira would use his wife to hopefully 1 day get a paycheck and create a fake narrative to try and get a fight with me when clearly he sees she slid in my dm? Wishing you guys the best #marriagecounselor."

While a fight between Jorge Masvidal and Michel Pereira would definitely generate fireworks, Pereira has some work to do before he's within striking range of 'Gamebred' in the UFC welterweight rankings. While Masvidal currently sits at No. 8, Pereira is hoping his win over No. 14 ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio breaks him into the top 15.

