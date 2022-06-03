"Has Conor McGregor's reign at the top come to an end?" - Miesha Tate invites fans to share opinions on Irishman's UFC career

Miesha Tate has put forth a question regarding Conor McGregor and asked fans to give their opinions. Taking to Twitter, the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion questioned whether McGregor will ever be a champion again or if his reign as a top-tier MMA fighter has ended.

Tate also requested that fans leave a comment in response to her tweet. Tate’s question and request read as follows:

“Will Conor be a champion again, or has his reign at the top come to an end? I'd love to hear from you in a comment below.”

Additionally, ‘Cupcake’s’ tweet featured an image with a similar question about Conor McGregor alongside a photo of the MMA megastar. The question in the image read as follows:

“Can Conor McGregor write a comeback story in the UFC?”

Miesha Tate @MieshaTate Will Conor be a champion again, or has his reign at the top come to an end? I'd love to hear from you in a comment below. Will Conor be a champion again, or has his reign at the top come to an end? I'd love to hear from you in a comment below. https://t.co/NGwIgSnCa2

Intriguingly, Tate had vehemently condemned McGregor in the recent past. ‘Cupcake’ notably labeled McGregor as a “spoiled little toddler” after his altercation with singer Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMA awards last September.

Furthermore, on an edition of the Throwing Down podcast with co-host Renee Paquette, Miesha Tate jibed at the Irishman's public persona. Tate suggested that while public sentiment has only recently turned negative against McGregor, he’s always been a person of that ilk. Presently, Tate’s set to face Lauren Murphy in a flyweight bout at UFC 276 on July 2nd.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy is being moved to UFC 276 on July 2, per sources. Tate’s flyweight debut, coming off her recent win on celebrity Big Brother. Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy is being moved to UFC 276 on July 2, per sources. Tate’s flyweight debut, coming off her recent win on celebrity Big Brother.

Joe Rogan outlines the best path to "success" for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 264 last July. The fight marked McGregor’s second consecutive defeat. More importantly, McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury in the fight.

The combat sports icon has been working on his recovery ever since and is expected to return to the octagon this year. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has emphasized that he’d like to fight for the UFC lightweight title or the UFC welterweight title in his comeback matchup.

Regardless, widely-revered MMA personality and UFC commentator Joe Rogan strongly disagrees with the Irishman. On the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, Rogan recently cautioned McGregor against facing elite fighters, particularly UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, in his first fight back. Advising McGregor to fight a lower-tier fighter instead, Rogan said:

"If Conor wants the most chance of success, I would say fight a guy who is a little below championship-level. Maybe like a guy on the come-up, who Conor has an advantage over, but is still a competitive fight. Give him a test. But don't put him in there right away with Usman."

Check out Joe Rogan speaking about Conor McGregor and more in the video below:

