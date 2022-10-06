Mike Jackson casts Francis Ngannou as 'The Terminator', calls Colby Covington the most annoying UFC fighter in fun rapid fire (Exclusive)

Mike Jackson is one of the only people in the world who will ever be able to say they made their professional mixed martial arts debut inside the UFC octagon. With some combat experience and one amateur MMA bout under his belt, Jackson made his debut for Dana White's promotion against Mickey Gall at UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs. Thompson on February 6, 2016. Unfortunately, he lost the bout via submission due to a rear naked choke 45 seconds into the first round.

'The Truth' returned over two years later in one of the most infamous fights in UFC history. Mike Jackson was the chosen opponent for former WWE star C.M. Punk's return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Coincidentally, Punk also lost his promotional debut to Mickey Gall in September 2016 due to a first-round rear naked choke submission. The fight between Punk and Jackson was not received well by fans or Dana White, with White even going as far as to say Jackson may never fight in the organization again.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Ex-WWE star CM Punk loses 2nd straight UFC fight in embarrassing fashion vs. Mike Jackson Ex-WWE star CM Punk loses 2nd straight UFC fight in embarrassing fashion vs. Mike Jackson https://t.co/okmexxIVw1

However, Mike Jackson returned in April 2022 and added a "W" to his record after his opponent Dean Barry was disqualified. The Texan will be back in action at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Araújo to open the preliminary card in a welterweight bout against Pete Rodriguez. Ahead of his octagon return, Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw caught up with 'The Truth' for an exclusive interview, during which they indulged in a fun rapid fire.

See the transcript of the best moments below:

Q: Who's the hardest hitter?

A: How can you not go with Derrick Lewis?

Q: Most annoying?

A: Colby Covington, of course!

Q: Who would make the best movie star?

A: Imagine Francis [Ngannou] as The Terminator, that'd be fun!

Q: Most fun to watch?

A: Adrian Yanez.

Q: Who would be your dream fight?

A: That one don't apply to me, I don't really have one... it would have to be a striker, though.

Watch the full rapid fire below:

"It makes no sense" - Mike Jackson on his win over C.M. Punk being overturned to a No-Contest

Although the fight may have been criticized by many, 'The Truth' won a unanimous decision over C.M. Punk in their fight at UFC 225. However, Jackson's win was overturned to a No-Contest after he tested positive for cannabis use.

Giving his thoughts on the same, Mike Jackson told Andrew Whitelaw:

"You have to [be able to laugh at it] because it makes no sense, right?... The crazy thing is all of this happened right after the fight, so it wasn't like this happened a while later. It was just like, no one talked about it because again, it wasn't important... Someone ended up doing like a report later and it came out... people don't talk about it, but it is what it is."

While his record currently reads 1-1-1NC, Mike Jackson is definitely looking to bring his striking artistry against Pete Rodriguez and give fans a violent display of martial arts.

Watch Sportskeeda MMA's full interview with Mike Jackson below:

Poll : 0 votes