Mike Majlak reacts with class to Dillon Danis' uncalled shot at past drug addiction; the fighter responds with nonchalance 

The escalating feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul in the lead-up to their highly anticipated boxing clash on October 14 has been a spectacle for many in its own right.

However, the rivalry has also taken an unsavory turn in its promotional aspect, as Dillon Danis has publicly targeted Logan Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, by sharing intimate photos from her past relationships. This action has triggered widespread outrage and accusations of defamation.

Despite Logan Paul's alleged issuance of a cease-and-desist letter, Dillon Danis has not stopped with the online attacks. In the midst of all this, Mike Majlak, co-host of the popular 'IMPAULSIVE' podcast alongside Logan Paul, raised a question about Danis' preparation for the upcoming fight. This query arises from Danis' extensive presence on social media, raising doubts about his focus on training. Majlak wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Bro, how can you be training if you’re tweeting all day? I know you’re going to use all this X revenue for that pullout clause payment."

In response, Danis took a low blow, referencing Majlak's past struggles with drug addiction by stating (strong language warning: viewer discretion is advised):

"You’re literally Logan Paul’s cu*rag. Shut your mouth before I bully you so bad you start taking heroin again."

However, Mike Majlak responded with remarkable grace, acknowledging his past opiate problem from 13 years ago, a battle that many Americans sadly face. He replied:

"Yes, Dillon. I did have an opiate problem 13 years ago like many Americans sadly do. It is an ever-growing issue that doesn’t get enough attention. I am proud of myself for overcoming it and acting as an inspiration to the millions who still suffer."

Check out the full exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Watch: Adin Ross reacts to Dillon Danis' alleged controversial photo of Logan Paul's fiancee

During a recent livestream, Dillon Danis continued to maintain that he possesses a potentially damaging photograph of Nina Agdal, the fiancee of WWE star Logan Paul. Danis has chosen to resort to derogatory comments and character attacks against Agdal as part of their ongoing feud.

During the live stream, Danis unveiled the alleged photograph to Adin Ross, who appeared visibly shocked by its content and seemed to corroborate Danis' claims about its potential impact.

Check out Ross' reactions below:

Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Bellator welterweight contender Dillon Danis in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14, 2023, at the Manchester Arena in England.