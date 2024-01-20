Mike Malott nickname origin: Why is the Canadian welterweight known as 'Proper?'

Mike Malott explained why his nickname is ‘Proper.’

In April 2022, Malott made his UFC debut and quickly made a statement by securing a first-round knockout win against Mickey Gall. Since then, Canadian-born welterweight has become a fan favorite after establishing a 3-0 promotional record.

Later today, Jan. 20, Malott will make his fourth walk to the Octagon when he meets Neil Magny during the UFC 297 pay-per-view main card. Ahead of his potential breakout moment, ‘Proper’ explained how he received his nickname by saying this during a video posted on TikTok:

“I was down at [Team] Alpha Male, and Martin Kampmann was running class, and he yells, ‘Break and go grab some water.’ Everyone goes to grab water at the water fountain, and I stand on the edge of the mats, and I just start drilling what we were working against the wall. [Uriah] Faber walks by, and he’s like, ‘Mike Malott, always gotta do it proper. That's what we’re gonna have to call you, Proper Mike.”

Malott continued:

“[Andre] Fili was standing behind him, and Fili is like, ‘Dude, that’s a sick name, Proper Mike.’ At first, I’ll be honest, I didn’t like it. I was like, no, don’t start calling me that, in my head. In my head, I’m like don’t start calling me that, come on. Alright, whatever, it’ll probably like just pass, and they just kept calling me it, kept calling me it, and it kind of stuck, and I still didn’t like it for a while, but I love it now.”

Watch Malott explain his nickname origin below:

What’s at stake between Mike Malott and Neil Magny?

There are two primary reasons for Mike Malott to be extra motivated to defeat Neil Magny. Firstly, Magny is the number 13-ranked UFC welterweight and is seen as the gatekeeper of the division. Therefore, Malott will likely be ranked with a win at UFC 297.

Secondly, UFC 297 will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The UFC hasn’t been to the country in several months, so Canadian fans are ready to potentially see Malott emerge as a superstar with a statement performance.

As for Magny, the 31-fight UFC veteran is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Ian Garry. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ plans to capitalize on Malott’s popularity to get back on track and add an impressive win to his resume.