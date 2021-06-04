Mike Perry explains why Jake Paul was a harder spar than Darren Till

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has tagged Jake Paul as a harder sparring partner compared to Darren Till.

Earlier this year, 'Platinum' was reportedly roped in as a sparring partner in Jake Paul's fight camp for the latter's pro-boxing bout with Ben Askren. Following the behind-closed-doors session, Paul claimed to have made 'light work' of Mike Perry. Paul released a video on Twitter where Perry can be heard saying that the YouTuber-turned-boxer got the better of him.

In a recent interview with The MacLife, Mike Perry recalled the intense sparring session with Jake Paul. Perry stated that 'The Problem Child' gave him a tougher time when compared to UFC middleweight Darren Till, with whom 'Platinum' sparred in 2018.

"Jake Paul was a better sparrer than [Darren] Till. But that was an awkward situation with the gloves and s**t. But, yeah, definitely tough."

However, Mike Perry claims once he got the hang of Paul's skill set, he bested the social media starlet as the rounds proceeded further.

"I feel like I got the better of [Jake Paul]...he makes you think he's going to engage but he doesn't. He has got long reach...once we got into the fourth round, I was taking over."

Mike Perry talks about the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul matchup

Jake Paul is set to face former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley. The bout will be contested under the Showtime banner on August 28. This will be Jake's fourth pro-boxing outing, and the YouTube sensation stands a chance to extend his undefeated record to 4-0.

UFC welterweight Mike Perry believes Jake Paul possesses a stylistic advantage in the forthcoming clash. However, Perry has picked Woodley to win by knockout or by decision. Speaking about the highly-anticipated bout, 'Platinum' said:

"I don't know. Just based on styles, similarities, certain attributes that I don't know if other people have...but I see Woodley finishing it. I can see Woodley getting the decision too. I really don't see Jake getting that finish because he's got slick shots but he's not coming to get the finish."

Furthermore, Mike Perry is considering testing free agency after his next UFC bout. The former top-ten welterweight is open to fighting Jake Paul and J'Leon Love in a pro-boxing match down the road.

Check out the entire interview below:

