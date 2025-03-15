Mike Perry gets honest about plans to compete in Dirty Boxing Championship, names Conor McGregor and Jake Paul as potential opponents

Mike Perry has put forth his honest assessment of his plans to compete in the Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX) organization. Perry has named combat sports megastar Conor McGregor and YouTuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul as potential opponents for his possible DBX debut.

Perry, who previously competed in the UFC and has fought in the BKFC bare-knuckle boxing organization as well, founded and launched DBX in 2024. Its inaugural event transpired last November. The hybrid-rules combat sports organization will hold its next event -- DBX 1 -- on March 22, 2025.

In a recent post from the official DBX Instagram handle, Mike Perry indicated that he'd love to fight Paul under the promotions' banner. Alternatively, 'Platinum' suggested that if the Paul fight doesn't materialize, he'd be open to fighting Conor McGregor.

"Hopefully, sometime this year, I get the opportunity to step inside the Dirty Boxing ring myself. Two names come to mind when I think of who I would want to face. Definitely, I would like to fight Jake Paul in Dirty Boxing. We've already spoken about it. And I'm with it. I'm with the action. Let's get after it."

"And if that's not something that we can make happen right now, the other one -- Conor McGregor hasn't fought in a while. I know my people would be excited about that. Obviously, everyone would be excited about that one. They've been trying to get us to fight each other in another organization. He's, obviously, busy still with the UFC, but still not fighting. It's been four, five years since he's fought and competed," he added.

Check out Mike Perry's comments below (second slide):

Mike Perry's longstanding association with Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

Mike Perry is no stranger to Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. Perry's relationship with both fellow fighters has been marked by ups and downs, featuring cordiality at some points and animosity at others. Of the two combatants, Perry has already faced 'The Problem Child' in a professional combat sports contest. Paul defeated him via TKO in their pro boxing match in July 2024.

On the other hand, Perry famously engaged in a respectful face-off with Ireland's McGregor inside the BKFC ring back in April 2023. The face-off sparked widespread speculation that the two could clash in a bare-knuckle boxing match under the BKFC banner. However, McGregor's contract with the UFC is believed to have made their possible BKFC matchup unfeasible.

Presently, Mike Perry appears to be eager to return to his winning ways after having been stopped by Paul in the sport of boxing last year.

Meanwhile, Paul is coming off a unanimous decision victory in a boxing match against the legendary 'Iron' Mike Tyson last November. The YouTube star's next opponent hasn't been officially announced yet. Furthermore, McGregor hasn't competed in any pro combat sports contest since his leg injury in his MMA fight at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has vowed to fight in 2025.

