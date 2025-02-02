Mike Perry gives honest reaction to X post alleging he "figured out" Michael 'Venom' Page's otherwise unmatched dominance

Michael 'Venom' Page's bare-knuckle boxing loss to Mike Perry, of all people, has just been reference, drawing the attention of 'Platinum' himself. On X/Twitter, Perry's the account for OverDogs Podcast, which he owns, shared a clip of his bout with 'MVP.'

It featured one of the most pivotal moments from their clash, which saw Perry counter Page's patented striking style by stepping in with him, intercepting him mid-bounce with a step-in right hand. This resulted in a knockdown: a rare sight of vulnerability from Page in the striking department, prompting the following caption:

"Mike Perry figured out MVP. Sometimes you just gotta send it."

Check out Mike Perry dropping Michael 'Venom' Page:

Perry himself replied to the tweet with his own, expressing admiration for Page's style, as have other fighters. In fact, he described their bare-knuckle bout as an honor.

"Great competitor, big fan of MVP's style, was an honor to have a great battle with him and get the victory"

Perry has been unstoppable under the BKFC banner, and is now regarded as the promotion's biggest star. Meanwhile, Page has since signed with the UFC, a promotion for which Perry himself once fought. 'MVP' has confounded nearly everyone he has faced, including other high-level strikers.

He recently puzzled fellow flashy striker Shara Magomedov, who was undefeated prior to their UFC Saudi Arabia encounter. He also stunned Ian 'Machado' Garry on the feet at UFC 303, forcing the Irishman to wrestle him. And of course, he completely styeld on Kevin Holland on his promotional debut at UFC 299.

Another fighter can be credited with figuring out Michael 'Venom' Page's style

Back in his Bellator days, Michael 'Venom' Page had something of a rivalry with Douglas Lima. The pair's first encounter marked the first defeat of 'MVP's' career, with the Brazilian using punishing low kicks to blast Page's overexposed lead leg in an attempt to cripple his quick movement.

Check out Douglas Lima knocking out Michael 'Venom' Page:

Eventually, he swept Page off his feet with a well-timed low kick when he was bouncing into range. As Page then tried to get back to his feet, he was blasted by a big right hand that knocked him out cold.

