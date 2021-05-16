Mike Perry on why he thinks Dana White is happy that Charles Oliveira beat Michael Chandler at UFC 262

Mike Perry believes Dana White was delighted to see Charles Oliveira beat Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262. 'Platinum' thinks Oliveira, being a UFC veteran, always had Dana White's vote to defeat Michael Chandler, who is a former Bellator champion.

Oliveira knocked out Chandler in the second round of their exciting lightweight contest. It was evident that the former Bellator superstar had the upper hand after finishing the first round on a high. Oliveira, however, shocked Chandler with a brutal left hook that dropped him to the canvas early in the second frame.

Mr @danawhite was so happy to put the belt on his boy @CharlesDoBronxs proving that the top @ufcfighter was better than any other when it comes to experience — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 16, 2021

Chandler and Oliveira were competing for the vacant UFC lightweight title after Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the belt in March earlier this year. Ahead of the fight, they were ranked No.3 and No.4 in the lightweight division, respectively.

While Chandler was riding high on his stunning promotional debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257, Oliveira came into the bout on the back of eight consecutive wins. His previous UFC fight was against Tony Ferguson in December last year, where he delivered a clinical performance to upset 'El Cucuy'. Oliveira's latest victory over Chandler has now extended his win streak to nine.

Charles Oliveira broke Donald Cerrone's record of securing most finishes in the UFC

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira v Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira's knockout of Michael Chandler was his 17th finish in the UFC. The record was previously held by Donald Cerrone, who was beaten last week by Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26.

Out of those 17 finishes, 14 of them have come by way of submissions, making him the most decorated grappler in UFC history. Oliveira is likely to challenge the winner of the upcoming UFC 264 fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira sets the record for the most finishes in UFC history and is your NEW UFC lightweight champion — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 16, 2021