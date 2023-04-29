In a recent installment of his widely popular podcast series, "Hotboxin'," boxing legend Mike Tyson welcomed former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman as a guest. The two combat sports icons engaged in a captivating conversation that touched on a variety of topics, including Usman's recent defeat in his title bout against current welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 286.

As the conversation between Tyson and Usman continued, the heavyweight veteran delved into a more personal line of questioning, asking 'The Nigerian Nightmare' about his rumored relationship with the talented Black Panther actress, Michaela Coel.

Kamaru Usman landed a coveted cameo in the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Michaela Coel has been cast in a brand new role, playing the character of 'Aneka' in the recently released sequel to the groundbreaking Black Panther movie. While making the film, she and Usman struck up a friendship, bonding over their shared passion for the world of combat sports.

Their friendship was evident when the two were spotted attending a UFC event together, prompting 'Iron Mike' to chaff Usman about his connection to the renowned actress, and he remarked:

"I see you hanging out with a pretty actress, an African actress."

Kamaru Usman responded:

"Yeah Miss Michaela Coel, that’s like my sister. Amazing writer, producer, director, actor."

Check out the entire conversation below (from 1:20 onwards):

What character did Kamaru Usman portray in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Kamaru Usman has ventured into the world of Hollywood with his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's highly anticipated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Usman reportedly plays the role of a naval officer, as per details listed on IMDb.

Wakanda Forever picks up after the events of the first Black Panther movie, following the death of its titular character, King T'Challa. The sequel sees Wakanda under attack by the mutant Namor, the Sub Mariner, and explores the impact of T'Challa's passing on the people of Wakanda and their fight for survival.

While the 35-year-old's role in the film is not a major one, he reportedly made appearances in several scenes, adding to an already star-studded cast. Usman's presence in the film marks a significant milestone in his career, as he crosses over into a new industry and expands his already impressive repertoire.

Poll : 0 votes