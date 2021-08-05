"He could kill you in three seconds!" - Mike Tyson reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestling a bear when he was a kid

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, Khabib Nurmagomedov's viral video of wrestling a bear cub was discussed. 'Iron Mike' and co-host Henry Cejudo marveled at this instance from the Dagestani's past.

The video that has since broken the internet showed a 9-year-old Khabib involved in a brawl with a bear. Although it was initially snubbed as a hoax, the footage was soon authenticated and caught the attention of the combat sports circuit. On the latest edition of his podcast, Mike Tyson offered his two cents on the same, with a hint of admiration in his voice.

"The bear loves you. If it doesn't love you, he could kill you in three seconds. You see those claws?"

Watch the episode below:

When Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up about wrestling the bear

While in conversation with Giannis P in a previous interview, 'The Eagle' offered details into this seemingly bizarre practice of fighting wild animals.

"This is wrestling bears. Like this happen in zoo, like circus bear. He can wrestling. These guys teach him wrestling. He take me down two times. But I take him down too," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The former UFC lightweight kingpin went on to admit that he was unfazed by the threat that the bear presented to him. While his contemporaries were afraid to go toe-to-toe with a wild animal, Khabib drew a stoic figure, even at the tender age of nine. It is no wonder Khabib Nurmagomedov went on to create an era of dominance in the deepest division of the UFC.

While Khabib has pulled away from competing inside the octagon, he now uses his technical know-how and expertise to lead a contingent of fighters who are touted to set up yet another era of Dagestani dominance in the UFC.

