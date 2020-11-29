Mike Tyson on the risks of fighting even at 54: 'Living is great, so dying has to be something special!'

Former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson made a successful return to the boxing ring after 15 years of retirement.

Tyson looked fitter, better, bigger, and more ready than his opponent – the former 4-division boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

And while it was pre-decided that the bout will not have any winner or loser, the clear consensus amongst the boxing fraternity was that ‘Iron’ Mike clearly won the scrap.

Still a beast in the ring at 54yrs!

Chased his opponent around the ring like a predator.



Iron Mike Tyson 🔥#tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/WOAZMeCOEq — Mike Ndukwe (@mndukwe) November 29, 2020

Tyson’s performance drew praise from various celebrities and athletes worldwide including UFC President Dana White.

But the entertainment did not stop at the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson was his colorful best at the post-fight press conference as well.

Tyson was asked whether it was a good idea to put himself in harm's way at the age of 54 to help others.

He stated, “But that’s what it's all about. I've done everything for myself. So what happens if I die? No really what happens? I may begin to live when I die. No one knows whats dying like. It has to be beautiful. Dying can’t be bad because living is great. So dying has to be something special.”

Mike Tyson was a cultural icon and perhaps the most recognized athlete in the world in his prime.

He also holds the distinction of being the youngest ever heavyweight boxing champion ever at just 20 years.

However, stardom wasn’t well handled by the legend as his life slowly unraveled leading to sexual assault charges, a jail stint, substance abuse problems, and the infamous biting of Evander Holyfield's ear.

He has, however, turned over a new leaf since his retirement in 2005.

Mike Tyson has mellowed down substantially and has taken to charity and community service in a big way for the last 10 years.

Mike Tyson returned to the boxing ring after 15 years

Mike Tyson’s last boxing appearance was in a losing cause against Kevin McBride in 2005.

He had expressed interest in returning to the ring for the last year or so and initially, it was speculated that he will take on his long-time nemesis Evander Holyfield in his return bout.

However, Roy Jones Jr. was selected as his opponent.

Mike Tyson’s ability to attract crowds, however, did not wane a bit as the PPV became the most pre-ordered boxing event ever.