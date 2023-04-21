Mike Tyson shares his prediction for Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently weighed in on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and shared his predicition as to who he believes will win the highly anticipated boxing bout.

During his appearance on ESPN's First Take, Tyson analyzed the matchup and highlighted the area he believes will determine the winner. He mentioned that he sees a lot of himself in the boxer that he believes will come out on top.

He said:

"I kind of lead towards [Gervonta] Davis a little because the style of fighting and what makes him different than most fighters that he do that I once did was when he punches, he kind of catipults himself in the air...He's gonna win the fight, yes." [1:08 - 2:49]

'Iron' also shared his thoughts on Garcia and analyzed what his greatest weapon is in his fight. He mentioned that although he has a powerful left hand, he believes that there will be a difference in power between the two competitors, saying:

"Well, what I've seen in Ryan Garcia is that he has a really heavy set left-hook. It's like a smash-type of left-hook, but I believe Gervonta Davis could handle good punches, he's a real tough kid." [3:04 - 3:21]

It will be interesting to see whether Tyson's prediction is correct and if there ends up being a noticeable discrepency in power between 'Tank' and 'King'.

Check out the full video:

Mike Tyson predicts how many rounds Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will last.

Mike Tyson shared his thoughts on how long he believes the highly anticipated boxing bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will last.

During the affromentioned appearance on First Take, 'Iron' mentioned that he believes the fight won't go the distance and that it will likely end in the early rounds. He mentioned that although boxing is a difficult sport to predict because it's combat, he believes 'Tank' will be able to do enough to finish 'King' before the later rounds.

He said:

"I could be wrong. When two people get involved with anything, especially the ring and fight, anything can happen but I think he's [Ryan Garcia] gonna get knocked out early...Yeah, five round I think." [13:06 - 13:19]

