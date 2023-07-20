Mikey Musumeci admires watching ‘amazing’ Garry Tonon use his jiu-jitsu in MMA

Since signing with ONE Championship as one of the very best submission grapplers in the world, Mikey Musumeci has spoken about taking himself out of his comfort zone.

Having trained in Muay Thai earlier in his life, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has plans to catch up on his striking with the aim of competing in MMA.

At ONE Fight Night 13 in his third title defense, Musumeci will do the opposite as he welcomes strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks into his world. This, of course, isn’t the first time athletes at ONE Championship have switched disciplines seeking for fresher challengers.

Even at ONE Fight Night 12, Mikey Musumeci got to watch one of those examples up close. In the co-main event, Garry Tonon, a two-time BJJ world champion who switched to MMA at ONE Championship, pulled off his signature kneebar submission to hand Shamil Gasanov the first loss of his career.

With high stakes for this matchup at the featherweight division, Tonon showed how he has been able to take his specialist skill set and convert it into MMA with great success.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci spoke about how impressed he way by Tonon who may have provided the blueprint for him to follow when he does decide to compete in MMA:

“You know? It's amazing watching Garry like, using his jiu-jitsu in MMA.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.