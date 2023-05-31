Mikey Musumeci believes Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker’s ability to attack will lead to barnburner duel

As the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Kade Ruotolo is a fantastic bearer for the sport of submission grappling on the global stage.

Not only has he been able to achieve incredible things at such a young age that make him one of the top competitors in the world, his aggressive style makes for exciting matchups that are very appealing to fans.

Competing alongside elite competitors from MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, Ruotolo has made great use of the platform that ONE Championship has provided for its talent-filled roster.

And in his next contest, he plans to give them another barnburner contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, the champion will look to defend his title for a second time against Norway’s Tommy Langaker. The matchup has been highly anticipated by fans due to the tension between the two men that started at the ADCC finals last year, where Langaker called the divisional king out.

With the extra narrative between the two, coupled with their aggressive styles, this one is guaranteed to leave fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

ONE Championship’s other submission grappling world champion, flyweight titleholder Mikey Musumeci, echoed this sentiment while previewing the contest in an interview with the promotion.

The American athlete shared:

“Tommy only knows one pace, and that’s going forward and attacking. And Ruotolo, I don’t think he knows anything else except attacking.”

Though he has already accomplished so much, Kade Ruotolo still has a point to prove by sending another challenger packing while he keeps his place at the top of the sport.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription on June 9.

