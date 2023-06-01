Mikey Musumeci can’t predict how ‘exciting’ Kade Ruotolo-Tommy Langaker war unfolds 

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo will return to the Circle to defend his lightweight submission grappling world championship for a second time.

Following an incredible 2022 that saw him claim the inaugural lightweight submission gold and the ADCC title, Kade has become one of the faces of the sport.

With his brother Tye also being an elite competitor, the Ruotolos are flying high.

On June 9, Kade will look to keep hold of what is his and maintain his position as one of the two submission grappling world champions in ONE by defeating Tommy Langaker at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In a match-up that the fans have waited to see for some time, both men are expecting a high-pace contest due to their aggressive nature.

As the holder of the other submission grappling world championship, flyweight titleholder Mikey Musumeci is excited to watch this contest play out due to the dangers that both men bring to the table.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about how he expects the match-up to play out inside the ring:

“I don’t really know what happens in this match. I just know it’s going to be very exciting.”

Kade Ruotolo will face Tommy Langaker in one of the night's two world championship contests on June 9. ONE Fight Night 11 will be available free of charge for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

