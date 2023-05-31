Mikey Musumeci fired up for ‘exciting’ Tommy Langaker-Kade Ruotolo world title showdown

At ONE Fight Night 11, Kade Ruotolo will finally get the chance to compete against a man that he has been targeting for some time.

During his incredible breakout year in 2022, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was able to accomplish two incredible feats in quick succession. After becoming the youngest ever ADCC winner, the Atos representative bagged the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October.

With those two prestigious titles in his trophy cabinet, there is no doubt that Kade is the very best in the world right now. With all of that acclaim comes a target on your back, though. And Tommy Langaker made it clear when they encountered each other at the ADCC finals last year.

The Norwegian grappling wizard has put together back-to-back victories inside the circle, and he will get his wish granted on June 9 when Kade Ruotolo puts his lightweight submission grappling world championship on the line for a second time.

After facing off against various styles throughout their careers in ONE Championship, this is an opportunity for both men to test their BJJ skills against a fellow specialist in a matchup that both men are expecting to be a high-paced affair.

As the other world championship holder and flag bearer for submission grappling in the promotion, flyweight champ Mikey Musumeci has got his eyes on this matchup. He recently shared the idea that Ruotolo versus Langaker will deliver a treat for the fans.

In an interview with ONE, he said:

“I expect this match to be very exciting. I think that [ONE] did a great job making this match.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will be available live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes