Mikey Musumeci says grappling with MMA fighters makes matches ‘super exciting’

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci has proven his ability to adapt to any style.

With two world title defenses under his belt, Musumeci will look for his third at ONE Fight Night 13 with his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line.

This time, the champ will face yet another different style for him to try and solve inside the ring.

Facing off with ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ isn’t taking the MMA competitor for granted. While Brooks may be massively outmatched when it comes to experience in submission grappling, his MMA background presents some unique threats to the champion’s reign.

Coming into the stage, looking to use his aggressive grappling style, ‘The Monkey God’ won’t be intimidated by the jiu-jitsu prowess of his opponent. Having dominated the contenders at strawweight on his way to becoming the world champion at ONE 164, Brooks has not faced a challenge he couldn’t overcome.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about the skills that Brooks brings to the table and how his mindset will make for an engaging contest for the fans:

“They just want to go for the finish, you know? So, that's why I think MMA people will make these matches super exciting, and again, this is about jiu-jitsu. This is about everyone being able to watch jiu-jitsu.”

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.