Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks is ‘going to be a tough guy to finish’

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci will look to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship for a third time.

Having competed against specialists from jiu-jitsu and sambo in his two previous title defenses, he will face yet another skill set this Friday, August 4.

Jarred Brooks, the promotion’s strawweight MMA king, was on the hunt for a new challenge. And he’ll be the guy attempting to wrestle ‘Darth Rigatoni’s 26-pound of gold inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Never backing down from a challenge, ‘The Monkey God’ will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets that ONE Championship has ever seen when he faces Musumeci.

Whilst ‘Darth Rigatoni’ may massively outweigh his opponent in elite-level grappling experience, Brooks brings a unique skill set that Musumeci is yet to face inside the circle.

Using his aggressive wrestling base, Brooks has been able to dominate his opponents at strawweight with his grappling and he will look to put a similar pace and pressure on the defending champ on August 4.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about how Brooks’ MMA game and confident mindset makes him a tough opponent to face off with:

“He’s going to be a tough guy to finish, like he's definitely not an easy guy to sub, so I have to work really hard to sub him.”

Looking to become a two-sport world champion, one thing is for sure with Jarred Brooks and that’s his ability to put on a show regardless of the opponent.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription this Friday, August 4.