Miocic vs Ngannou 2: Dana White posts UFC 260 cold open previewing epic heavyweight title rematch

UFC 260 will be headlined by the heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. The UFC 260 main event has promised an interesting contest as two of the scariest punchers in the game go at each other for five rounds.

In the lead up to the event, UFC president Dana White took to Twitter to post a cold open preview of the heavyweight main event. The UFC 260 preview features some of the most vicious knockouts by both Miocic and Ngannou, warranting a sensitive content warning on Twitter. The video also promoted the welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and Vincente Luque, which has now taken up the co-main slot at UFC 260.

Stipe Miocic will face someone not named Daniel Cormier for the first time since his first fight against Ngannou at UFC 220. Francis Ngannou dropped another lacklustre bout to Derrick Lewis after losing his first title shot to Stipe Miocic. However, 'The Predator' has evolved then and gone on a wild knockout streak, finishing all of his last four opponents within 71 seconds.

UFC finalizing Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque for March 27.

Tyron Woodley will look to rejuvenate himself after a three-fight losing skid. Woodley dropped back-to-back bouts with Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington last year after losing his UFC title to Kamaru Usman in 2019. Vincente Luque, on the other hand, will look to build on histwo-fightt win streak after KO/TKO victories over Niko Price and Randy Brown.

Jon Jones is expected to return against the winner of the UFC 260 main event

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to return to the octagon against the winner of the heavyweight title fight at UFC 260. Jon Jones decided to jump up a weight class because he wasn't scared of anyone at light heavyweight. Speaking of his decision to move up a division, Jon Jones told ESPN:

"The light-heavyweight division was fun, but I just wasn’t scared of those guys anymore. Like, none of them. And I think it showed in some of my performances. Obviously, I still trained hard. But there was no urgency in some of my last fights. With these next guys, I’m going to be going up against, I respect these guys. These guys are intimidating - they’re intimidating as s***. It just gets me up in a whole different way."