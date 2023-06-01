Michael Chandler gave the UFC a house tour following the release of TUF 31 and fans could not get enough of it.

Chandler gave the UFC an exclusive tour of his own house and gave fans a walk-through of every part of his house. Fans were happy for 'Iron' and praised the family man for building a house that suited his kids and his fighting lifestyle. They also spoke about how the UFC fighter earned everything he has and came from humble beginnings.

Watch the video below:

One fan commented:

"Love how he spent most of the time just talking about how the house is great for his family, love this dude."

Another added:

"I couldn't care less whether this man wins or loses, he's already done a lot and he's so well spoken I could listen to him all day. Keep being you Mister Chandler."

One fan called for this to be a series:

"Awesome video, The UFC should absolutely make this a series."

Take a look at the comments:

The comments on the YouTube video

One fan thanked Michael Chandler for his action-packed fights and wished him well:

"That's dope. Living it up. Hard work pays off I guess. Congratulations. You earned it. I appreciate the action packed fights and your sacrifices. Be blessed."

Another fan said

"I don't always root for him, but he's slowly becoming the, and my, fan fave. always exciting. and always class out of the octagon."

Take a look at the comments:

The comments on the video

Michael Chandler explains what really happened when Conor McGregor said 'You'll do what you're told'

In the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, a clip of Conor McGregor trash-talking Michael Chandler went viral. In the scene, Chandler says he is ready to fight at 185, to which McGregor responds by saying:

"You'll do what you're told"

In a recent podcast, Michael Chandler spoke about what actually happened when McGregor said that:

"Where he said, you'll do what you're told. You know, it's time to express that now that it's out and everybody has watched it. I don't quite know if I didn't have a comeback there. Well, the way they cut it, it was just me like this, you know, tapping on my chin. That's definitely not how it happened in real life but that's how they cut it."

Take a look at the clip from the podcast:

XcellentMMA @XcellentMMA Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's 'You'll do what you're told' line Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's 'You'll do what you're told' line https://t.co/MUqNCDDTbB

Michael Chandler was not mad at the UFC for how they cut the scene because he knows it comes with the game and he said it is what they sign up for as fighters.

Poll : 0 votes