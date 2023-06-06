Logan Paul wrestled and trained alongside UFC royalty in Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. However, fans are throwing shade at him for it.

Earlier this week, Logan Paul met up with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in Puerto Rico before announcing the pair as the first Prime hydration sponsored athletes in the UFC. Apart from having them on his podcast, he got to train with them and wrestle with them. In a video released on social media, Adesanya chokes the YouTuber out after which he exclaims 'I almost made it out'.

Take a look at the video:

UFC fans went on to roast the Paul for his words:

"Bro said I almost made it out"

Another fan spoke about how Paul got submitted by the only UFC champion with 0 submissions:

"How do u get submitted by the one ufc champion with 0 submissions in his life"

Another fan called Paul out for now knowing how to fight:

"Logan Paul can’t fight he’s a showman for WWE"

One fan said Logan Paul took another L:

"Another L for Logan"

Logan Paul claims he beat Floyd Mayweather two years on from their fight

Two years ago today, Floyd Mayweather fought Logan Paul. A YouTuber turned boxer fought the man who is considered one of the greatest boxers to ever live. Despite having barely any professional boxing knowledge and training compared to Mayweather, Paul lasted eight rounds in the ring with him and managed to stay on his feet.

In his most recent tweet, he claimed that he beat Mayweather in their fight:

"2 years ago I beat Floyd Mayweather"

Despite having a very obvious size, weight, and reach advantage over Floyd Mayweather, Paul was not able to bully 'Money' using his size. Mayweather remained calm, composed, and confident and started stringing together combinations and landing shots. Fans claim the only reason 'The Maverick' did not get knocked out was because of the obvious size difference.

Paul's game plan seemed to be to clinch every time Mayweather came close to him. Since the fight, 'The Maverick' has reiterated multiple times that he believes he beat 'Money'.

