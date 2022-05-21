Photos: Conor McGregor catches up with TikTok star Khaby Lame in Cannes

Conor McGregor attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and did so in style. ‘Notorious', who’s well-known for his unparalleled panache and endearing sociability, was seen alongside several fans as well as celebrities in Cannes, France.

Taking to his official Instagram account, McGregor put forth several photos from his trip to the French city. The MMA icon notably posed alongside social media phenom Khaby Lame aka Khabane Lame, who happens to be the second-most-followed TikTok star in the world presently.

McGregor posted a couple of photos via Instagram of himself with Lame. ‘Notorious’ also attached a statement alongside the photos, which reads as follows:

“Tik toks main man, @khaby00!”

Conor McGregor's injury break

McGregor’s most recent fight was a lightweight MMA bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The fight witnessed Poirier win via first-round TKO after McGregor suffered a mid-fight leg injury that rendered him unable to continue.

The former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion has been out of action ever since. Regardless, McGregor has vowed to return from his injury hiatus this year. Earlier this year, the Irishman suggested that he’d like to compete for the UFC Welterweight title against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

Alternatively, McGregor has also expressed interest in facing Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight title. McGregor’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially announced.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.Dustin Poirier won via TKO. https://t.co/jsZVltGniI

Michael Bisping lauds Conor McGregor for his legendary career trajectory

Taking to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping recently directed words of high praise towards Conor McGregor. ‘The Count’ highlighted McGregor’s impressive career trajectory in the combat sports realm and pointed out that no one is currently as big of a box office attraction in the fight game as McGregor.

"Nobody does it like Conor McGregor. As he said, when you fight him, it's a red panty night. And that is an absolute fact. Because when you look at these numbers, it's kind of staggering. In just nine UFC pay-per-view bouts, he has sold 30,442,000 buys. And of course 5,307,000 buys against that fight with Floyd Mayweather. So, you put that all together, that's just under 19 million pay-per-view buys. Which is quite something... It's incredible! It is."

The consensus is that irrespective of which opponent McGregor faces in his highly-anticipated comeback fight, his return to the octagon will surely be a sports-entertainment extravaganza. Presently, it’s unclear as to whether McGregor will stay at lightweight or return to welterweight for his next fight.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat