MMA legend and ONE Championship superstar Demetrious Johnson has nothing left to prove in the all-encompassing discipline. A 14-time MMA world champion with several victories over the very best, including a record-breaking number of consecutive world title defenses, 'Mighty Mouse' has been there and done that.

As he takes time to decide on whether he should have another swansong dance on the global stage or officially hang his gloves for good, 'Mighty Mouse' has been keeping himself busy through the one thing that keeps him driven on a day-to-day basis now - Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

During a recent chat on his YouTube channel with Chael Sonnen, the retired UFC veteran raised a question to 'Mighty Mouse' on an approximate date for his comeback fight in MMA and his exploits in "The Gentle Art."

In response, Demetrious Johnson offered:

"I haven't decided yet [on my MMA future], to be honest with you. I'm still under contract. But right now, I've just been focusing on Brazilian jiu-jitsu. That's just something that I've been focusing on, and, for me, that's what excites me."

The 37-year-old continued:

"Like, it reminds me of the old days of wrestling in high school where you're going to go and compete. That being said, as of right now, I'm focusing on jiu-jitsu until that flame burns out."

Watch the full video here:

Chatri Sityodtong says he will give Demetrious Johnson space to decide on MMA future

Since his trilogy showdown against Adriano Moraes in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 last year, the promotion's on-ground debut in the U.S., Demetrious Johnson has gone from strength to strength in BJJ.

The MMA GOAT candidate claimed the gold medal in the brown belt Master 2 featherweight division at the IBJJF Master Worlds in August last year. Then, at the IBJJF Pans in March this year, 'Mighty Mouse' took home a gold medal in the same division and added a silver medal in the openweight bracket.

Per ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Demetrious Johnson wants to go all the way and claim world titles in the gi in BJJ.

Given the scenario, Sityodtong is giving Johnson his chance to conquer the ground game discipline, though he would ideally like to see him back in action to resume his duty as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion soon.

The ONE head honcho told Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin:

"He and I had a talk, maybe six months ago, that he really wants to try and win some world titles in the gi in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and we're not going to force him to fight if he doesn't want to."