MMA manager gets honest about Jack Della Maddalena being cut from "Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski-type cloth"

Newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is the latest fighter from the Oceanic region of the world to capture UFC gold. Naturally, comparisons to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski were made, specifically by Tim Simpson, who manages him.

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Simpson spoke highly of Della Maddalena, praising and mentioning him in the same breath as ex-middleweight champion Adesanya and current two-time featherweight champion Volkanovski. The comparison was to illustrate his desire to be an active champion.

"He's from that, like, Adesanya and Volkanovski-tyoe cloth, where you could give him six pay-per-views a year, he would. He 100% would."

Check out Tim Simpson comparing Jack Della Maddalena to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski:

Both Adesanya and Volkanovski have been among the most active fighters in the UFC, though 'The Last Stylebender' has slowed down somewhat in recent years. In Della Maddalena's case, he has struggled with injury woes, but has fought as many as three times per year.

In fact, his first two years in the promotion saw him compete three times per year. The injuries he was dealing with may have slowed him down somewhat, but they didn't stop him. He continued to find success, authoring a long 18-fight win streak throughout his MMA career, culminating in a UFC title win at UFC 315.

He outboxed Belal Muhammad, dealing tremendous damage in a back-and-forth affair, while also defending most of his foe's takedowns, and working his way back to his feet whenever he was pinned to the mat.

Jack Della Maddalena is now set to face Islam Makhachev

Following his win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena was quickly made aware of the fact that he will now face the soon-to-be former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who will relinquish his belt in pursuit of welterweight glory. He is more than willing to take on the challenge.

Makhachev is widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, and Maddalena is not only eager to supplant him, but avenge his countryman Alexander Volkanovski, who has suffered two losses to the Dagestani wrestler.

