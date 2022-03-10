"Two rounds, boom, out cold"- Michael Bisping says he can beat Jake Paul in a boxing match

Michael Bisping believes that he can defeat Jake Paul in a boxing match. In an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Bisping spoke about potentially coming out of retirement to face Paul in the boxing ring.

Over the past few years, ‘The Count’ has consistently maintained that the latter stages of his combat sports career were marred by the fact that he’d lost sight in his right eye.

His last professional combat sports contest was an MMA bout in November 2017. The former UFC middleweight champion announced his retirement in 2018 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.

On that note, Bisping has time and again self-admittedly clarified that he’s unlikely to compete in a professional combat sports bout ever again. Nevertheless, speaking to Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bisping joked about possibly fighting YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul. ‘The Count’ stated:

“I’m coming back. Jake Paul’s gonna f**king get it.” Helwani chimed in and suggested that Bisping isn’t serious about returning to fight Paul. ‘The Count’ replied by saying, “No. If he wants to, I would.” Additionally, in response to Helwani insinuating that he won’t be medically cleared to compete in a combat sports event, Bisping said, “Stick me on an Indian reservation. Two rounds, boom, out cold.”

Helwani opined that Bisping likely doesn’t believe he can beat Paul in a boxing match. ‘The Count’ disagreed and indicated that he’s absolutely capable of defeating ‘The Problem Child.’ Helwani proceeded to label Paul a tremendous boxer, to which Bisping said:

“No, he’s not. You’re talking to ‘The Count,’ baby.” In regards to whether he can beat Paul in two rounds, Bisping opined, “I think I can beat him. I don’t know about two rounds.”

Watch Michael Bisping’s conversation with Ariel Helwani below:

Logan Paul on who he wants his brother Jake Paul to fight next

Logan Paul is not only a YouTube megastar but has also competed in the combat sports realm akin to Jake Paul. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour a few days ago, ‘The Maverick’ revealed that he’d like to see his brother fight MMA megastars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor in boxing matches. Logan Paul said:

"I'd love to see [Jake] him fight Nate Diaz. Then eventually Conor McGregor, I think that would be such a cool fight."

Watch the interaction below:

'The Problem Child,' for his part, has called out both Diaz and McGregor in the past. However, the frontrunners to face Paul in his next boxing match – that’s likely to take place later this year – are longtime rival Tommy Fury and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

