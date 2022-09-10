MMA News Roundup: Ariel Helwani on who saved the UFC 279 card, UFC accused of being "scripted" like WWE, Khamzat Chimaev seen eating out night before massive weight miss

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about which UFC brass saved the day after the weight-missing debacle, Dana White being accused of "scripting" this week's events, and more.

#3. Dana White didn't save the day, Hunter Campbell did - Ariel Helwani

Dana White

The MMA media were all praise for Dana White for saving the UFC 279 card with a last-minute roster reshuffling. However, veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani said that fans have Hunter Campbell to thank for the same.

In a tweet posted after Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson was announced as the UFC 279 headliner, Helwani clarified that Campbell was the "UFC MVP" who deserved the credit for saving the card:

"The UFC MVP who saved this card wasn’t Dana White. Don’t listen to the media guys who are spinning that narrative. It was Hunter Campbell. He saved it for them and deserves the credit."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani The UFC MVP who saved this card wasn’t Dana White. Don’t listen to the media guys who are spinning that narrative.



It was Hunter Campbell. He saved it for them and deserves the credit. The UFC MVP who saved this card wasn’t Dana White. Don’t listen to the media guys who are spinning that narrative. It was Hunter Campbell. He saved it for them and deserves the credit.

Hunter Campbell is the promotion's Chief Business Officer and former legal liaison, who previously acted as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

#2. "UFC is the new WWE" - Fans accuse Dana White of scripting the card change

Dana White

Disappointed fans have every reason to say that the card reshuffle was planned by the promotion.

First, Dana White shocked the MMA community by readily announcing Tony Ferguson vs. Li Jingliang at a press conference. After that, Khamzat Chimaev built up a feud with Nate Diaz only to start a backstage altercation with Kevin Holland before the press conference. Finally, 'Borz' not only came in at 7.5 pounds over the welterweight mark and seemed unmoved by it, but he won't be fined for the same and will face Kevin Holland at a 180lbs catchweight tonight.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz gets the send-off he deserves with a fight against fellow veteran Tony Ferguson. As Dana White often says, "Vince McMahon couldn't have written a better script than this."

Fans obviously expressed their doubts about the "perfect stunt" pulled off by the promotion.

Slick82658 @Weedman82658 #DanaWhite #noppvforme UFC is the new WWE! Everything is scripted. Dana "Vince McMahon" White knew Khamzat Chimaev was over but matched Holland. Nate didn't want to fight KC to begin with. What a bunch of wool pulling! #UFC UFC is the new WWE! Everything is scripted. Dana "Vince McMahon" White knew Khamzat Chimaev was over but matched Holland. Nate didn't want to fight KC to begin with. What a bunch of wool pulling! #UFC #DanaWhite #noppvforme

davidson @dgaggi23 UFC @ufc



See you tomorrow for weigh-ins! That's a wrap from the #UFC279 PresserSee you tomorrow for weigh-ins! That's a wrap from the #UFC279 Presser 😅See you tomorrow for weigh-ins! https://t.co/mxf9f9L5hJ Man the UFC is just as scripted as the WWE twitter.com/ufc/status/156… Man the UFC is just as scripted as the WWE twitter.com/ufc/status/156…

Read more tweets here.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev seen at restaurant night before UFC 279 weight-miss

Khamzat Chimaev

After his "gangster" talk all week, Khamzat Chimaev ended up missing weight by 7.5 pounds at the weigh-ins. MMA experts and fans alike were taken aback at his lack of remorse for failing to beat the scales for the biggest fight of his career so far.

It seems like Chimaev's nonchalance was present from before the weigh-ins even.

Khabib Nurmagomedov superfan Kylie Meade, often called 'Mini Khabib', noticed Chimaev at a restaurant for hours, eating and sipping sparkling water, the night before the weigh-ins. She speculated that it could have contributed to 'Borz' coming way over the welterweight mark.

Read Meade's statement below:

"Ran into Khamzat Chimaev He was hanging out at a restaurant for hours drinking sparkling water and [potentially] eating the night before weigh ins and now Khamzat unfortunately misses weight by 8 pounds. I was worried all night about this when I saw it. I hope the fight still happens tomorrow, Khamzat was super nice to me and the fans but I thought it was so odd to see him not worried about water intake and possibly eating at the restaurant hours before weigh ins . #ufc279"

Due to the unprecedented circumstances, Nate Diaz will now face Tony Ferguson for the headliner, while Khamzat Chimaev will fight Kevin Holland at catchweight in the co-main event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak