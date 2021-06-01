Who is Kylie Meade, the 14-year-old nicknamed 'Mini Khabib' before Hasbulla Magomedov?

Kylie Meade, the 14-year-old nicknamed ‘Mini Khabib’ before Hasbulla Magomedov, is an MMA fan from San Diego, California.

A longtime fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kylie Meade is often referred to by her nickname ‘Mini Khabib’. Meade has been a well-known MMA personality for the past few years.

Kylie Meade is a huge fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov

The young MMA fan and martial arts practitioner gained popularity in the MMA community after meeting her idol Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lead-up to UFC 209 back in 2017.

Nurmagomedov was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 but pulled out of the fight due to medical issues caused by a botched weight cut. However, Nurmagomedov met Kylie Meade during a fan Q&A in the buildup to UFC 209. ‘The Eagle’ had claimed that he’d gift his Papakha, his traditional Dagestani hat, to whichever fan has the best question.

Kylie Meade recalled this in an interview with Ruptly and revealed that she’d asked Khabib Nurmagomedov why he wears the hat. Meade noted that Nurmagomedov explained the story behind why he dons the Papakha and later gifted the Papakha to her.

Additionally, Kylie Meade revealed that she’d always been a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov but became a truly massive fan of his after watching his fight against Michael Johnson in 2016.

Meade pointed out that she respected the skills and dominance that Nurmagomedov displayed in the fight. Meade also noted that she found it funny that Nurmagomedov was talking mid-fight to Johnson and UFC president Dana White.

Sportskeeda spoke to Kylie Meade back in October 2018, after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s spectacular submission win over Conor McGregor. The UFC 229 fight happens to be Meade’s favorite, and it was one that she attended in person as well. Meade asserted her respect for both fighters and noted that Nurmagomedov had proven himself to be the better fighter of the duo.

Just thought I’d share a recent interview I did with @RT_com news . Also who do you guys think will be the new lightweight champions tonight at #ufc262 tonight ? chandler or oliveira ? Also if you wanna see the whole interview it’s on my YouTube pic.twitter.com/2LoMH4Yfly — Mini Khabib (@Mini_Khabib) May 15, 2021

Kylie Meade and Hasbulla Magomedov – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s famous fans

Kylie Meade also created the ‘Khabib Time’ challenge, wherein she gets MMA personalities and celebrities to wear the Papakha and pose alongside her for a photo as a way of showing her support for Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meade is accompanied to MMA events and for these photo sessions by her father, JC Cannegieter.

Moreover, Kylie Meade emphasized that while she was sad and emotional to see her favorite fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retire from the sport of MMA, she’s happy that he went out on top. Meade indicated that not many fighters get to retire while they’re still at the top of the fight game and undefeated like Nurmagomedov.

Kylie Meade has time and again noted that she trains in martial arts and loves the fight game, and that can be largely attributed to the inspiration she draws from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking of Kylie Meade, aka ‘Mini Khabib’, another individual who rose to prominence on social media as ‘Mini Khabib’ is Dagestani social media star Hasbulla Magomedov. Fans can read more regarding the one and only Hasbulla right here!

