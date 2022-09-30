MMA News Roundup: Attempt to troll female UFC fighter backfires on fan, Dana White's gesture makes Kevin Holland cry, boxing legend's grandson to make PFL debut

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a UFC fan trying to make fun of women's MMA and failing miserably, Kevin Holland brought to tears by Dana White's gesture, and more.

#3. Fan tries to insult women's MMA, gets trolled back by female UFC fighter

A fan, hiding behind a faceless account, recently claimed that women's MMA is inferior. He went on to call Casey O'Neill "a low level of fighter" and claimed that he, who is untrained in combat sports, could defeat the UFC flyweight.

However, the tweet backfired on the fan as O'Neill took exception to the usual practice fighters maintain of not entertaining trolls, and replied to the person. She invited him to spar with her and even provided the date, time, and location of her gym.

Xtreme Couture coach Eric Nicksick also signed off on the proposition, while teammate Chris Curtis said he'll be ready to film the exchange.

Read the entire interaction below:

cal davies @CalDaviesss1 @kingcaseymma is genuinely such a low level of fighter. Women's mma in general is low level but Casey is something else. I have no fighting experience at all but could still fight better than she does. @kingcaseymma is genuinely such a low level of fighter. Women's mma in general is low level but Casey is something else. I have no fighting experience at all but could still fight better than she does.

cal davies @CalDaviesss1 @kingcaseymma Haha yeah like I know what gym you train at and when to go. Stop saying silly things on twitter that you don't mean. @kingcaseymma Haha yeah like I know what gym you train at and when to go. Stop saying silly things on twitter that you don't mean.

cal davies @CalDaviesss1 @kingcaseymma @XC_MMA Get it agreed by the gym owner and I'll spar you next Tuesday and prove my point @kingcaseymma @XC_MMA Get it agreed by the gym owner and I'll spar you next Tuesday and prove my point 👍

cal davies @CalDaviesss1 Haha calm down guys, I'll sign the weaver. Haha calm down guys, I'll sign the weaver.

The fan later tweeted that he plans on showing up and proving his point.

cal davies @CalDaviesss1 I'll turn up, spar and prove my point. An average male that doesn't train could win against a low level women's mma fighter like Casey. You're all acting as if @kingcaseymma is the best mma fighter of all timeI'll turn up, spar and prove my point. An average male that doesn't train could win against a low level women's mma fighter like Casey. You're all acting as if @kingcaseymma is the best mma fighter of all time 😂 I'll turn up, spar and prove my point. An average male that doesn't train could win against a low level women's mma fighter like Casey.

This exchange certainly reminds one of the iconic Paul Felder tweet, where he confronted a UFC fan who was suggesting 'The Irish Dragon' stays retired. Felder asked if he would say the same to his face. However, this particular fan had the good sense of knowing his limits.

#2. Dana White's gift brings Kevin Holland to tears

Dana White at UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Dana White and Kevin Holland have kindled quite a unique friendship and often exchange gifts, mostly sneakers of the rarest brands.

Kevin Holland unveiled the latest gift he received from the UFC president in a recent Instagram video.

'Trailblazer' seemed to have received a pair by The Shoe Surgeon, an LA-based company that crafts shoes of customized material and design. Holland held the box of shoes close to himself before unboxing it in the video, and said:

"Godda*n you, Dana! Oh you - I'm gonna f***ing cry!"

Watch the video below:

Fans speculated that the gesture was an attempt on Dana White's part to stop Holland from retiring.

White also commented in a recent media conference on Holland's cryptic manner of announcing his retirement:

"He’s an emotional guy. I think the emotions got the best of him. Just take some time, get back in the gym and whatever he wants to do obviously – I love the kid, whatever he wants to do, he can do. But it’s a little too soon for him to retire."

Catch White's comments from the 7:50 mark in the video below:

#1. Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh to make PFL debut

The 'Ali legacy' is all set to continue in the big leagues of MMA, as the PFL signed Muhammad Ali's 24-year-old grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh to an amateur contract. He is to make his debut on November 26 at the PFL World Championships. The tournament finals will take place at Madison Square Garden, where Ali Walsh is scheduled to open the prelims.

Ali Walsh revealed the news in an Instagram post a couple of weeks ago.

Ali Walsh hopes to live up to his grandfather's legacy and aims to become a world champion in the PFL in the future, per a report by ESPN.

A former collegiate football player at the University of California, he currently trains out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. His younger brother Nico Ali Walsh is an undefeated professional boxer.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is a massive Israel Adesanya fan and once compared watching 'The Last Stylebender' fight to witnessing Leonardo da Vinci paint.

