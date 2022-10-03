MMA News Roundup: Dana White says he's "lost faith" in modern medicine as he reveals ripped physique, UFC fighter expresses shock at Bellator pay, fans laud Charles Oliveira's incredible statistic

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA news roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. Dana White says he's "lost faith" in modern medicine, reveals ripped physique following 10-week transformation

Dana White recently revealed his new shredded look after Gary Brecka of 10X Health System gave the 53-year-old 10.4 years to live after clinically analyzing his blood.

Taking his remarkable physical changes into account, Dana White claimed that he has lost faith in modern medicine. While speaking on the Balancing Chaos podcast, White claimed that the side effects of modern medicine can be harmful in the long run:

"I have lost all faith in modern medicine. The pandemic showed me how full of s**t everybody is. You know, basically these guys just put you on medication to block the symptoms but the problems are all still there. All you have to do is watch one medication commercial, the side effects, if you look at the side effects, you'd be like, 'Holy s**t, maybe I'd just have this and not take any medicine.'"

13 weeks into the program, White claims that he has lost 30lbs, transformed his bloodwork, and feels like he is 35 again.

#2. UFC fighter expresses shock at Bellator pay

Following the conclusion of the Bellator 286 event, top fight purses for the athletes on the card surfaced on the internet. According to the post, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire reportedly made $150,000 and A.J. McKee made $100,000 for their fights against Adam Borics and Spike Carlyle, respectively.

More coming to Top fight purses at #Bellator286 , per CSAC:- Patricio Pitbull: $150,000- Adam Borics: $100,000- A.J. McKee: $100,000- Spike Carlyle: $50,000- Jeremy Kennedy: $110,000- Aaron Pico: $100,000- Juan Archuleta: $100,000- Enrique Barzola: $31,000More coming to @MMAFighting Top fight purses at #Bellator286, per CSAC:- Patricio Pitbull: $150,000- Adam Borics: $100,000- A.J. McKee: $100,000- Spike Carlyle: $50,000- Jeremy Kennedy: $110,000- Aaron Pico: $100,000- Juan Archuleta: $100,000- Enrique Barzola: $31,000More coming to @MMAFighting.

Bellator 286 featured two of the biggest superstars in the organization in the main and co-main events. Freire and McKee put on solid performances en route to unanimous decision victories over their opponents.

UFC fighters have openly rallied against their own organization's pay structure and stance on sponsorship deals. With that in mind, top five-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns was shocked when the fight purses for Bellator's biggest superstars surfaced online.

Burns simply wrote on Twitter:

"This is real??"

Burns was last seen inside the octagon against welterweight behemoth Khamzat Chimav. While he lost the fight at UFC 273, 'Durinho' may have landed the opportunity to fight Jorge Masvidal, a fight he claims has been 'verbally agreed'.

#1. Fans laud Charles Oliveira's incredible statistic

ESPN MMA recently pointed out an interesting statistic that sparked comparisons between Charles Oliveira and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The statistic points out that after the upcoming fight against Makhachev at UFC 280, 'Do Bronx' will have fought the top five lightweights on the roster in under a year-and-a-half.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC280 Oliveira has been dominating top lightweights at a wild rate Oliveira has been dominating top lightweights at a wild rate 😳 #UFC280 https://t.co/4cJAb2mWkS

This unparaleled achievement prompted fans to claim that perhaps Oliveira's legacy surpasses the one that 'The Eagle' built during his eight years in the organization.

One fan suggested that Nurmagomedov could never have achieved this feat:

"Khabib would never.."

Another fan wrote:

"Bro just quit after fighting 3 decent fighters."

Jordan @JCR2k15 @JasjitBajwa @espnmma Bro just quit after fight 3 decent fighters @JasjitBajwa @espnmma Bro just quit after fight 3 decent fighters 💀

One individual claimed:

"He is goat than khabib ‼️‼️‼️"

