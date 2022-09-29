MMA News Roundup: Dana White staunchly denies Mark Zuckerberg rumors, Bo Nickal predicted to beat Israel Adesanya and Khamzat Chimaev, UFC president's first-ever interview resurfaces

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Dana White's earliest interview as the UFC president, the persistent rumor that Mark Zuckerberg has rented out the Apex, and more.

#3. "Mark Zuckerber gdid NOT rent out the UFC Apex" - Dana White

Dana White at Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

Dana White has never been one to reveal secrets to the media a moment before it was necessary.

After the official announcement that UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan will be a closed-door event, White refused to disclose the reason behind the decision.

Rumors were taking rounds that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had rented out the entire Apex arena for a private viewing. Several MMA outlets, including veteran journalist Ariel Helwani, speculated about that when it became clear that fans and media would not be permitted to attend the event.

Headliner Mackenzie Dern later appeared to confirm it at UFC Vegas 61 media day:

"I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event [UFC Vegas 61]. So, I know he’ll be there, but I don’t know if it’s just like literally him and his wife or if he’s gonna have friends or if it’s just like a small party, I don’t know."

Watch the video below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex for



Full interview: "I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event."Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex for #UFCVegas61 Full interview: bit.ly/3SoH7Wo "I know Mark Zuckerberg rented out the whole event."Mackenzie Dern spills the beans on Saturday's private event at the UFC Apex for #UFCVegas61.Full interview: bit.ly/3SoH7Wo https://t.co/PiGb3ooOe2

However, White went on to firmly deny it, calling it a "bullsh*t" claim.

danawhite @danawhite Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/mmaroasted/sta… Mark Zuckerberg did NOT rent out the UFC Apex. That’s total bullshit. twitter.com/mmaroasted/sta…

Helwani speculated on The MMA Hour's On the Nose segment that White was sticking to his usual guns and being purposefully "coy" about a possible Metaverse event.

"Maybe that's why Dana White was being coy about it. You know when he has an announcement to make, you know when he has something up his sleeve he doesn't just like to blurt it out."

Watch Helwani's comments below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Ariel discusses why the UFC event this weekend is closed to the fans and media. Ariel discusses why the UFC event this weekend is closed to the fans and media.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/fj1nDTbDa0

A ring announcer for Islan Fights had previously tweeted that Zuckerberg was possibly going to test out new Meta VR glasses at the event.

#2. Bo Nickal can beat Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev, a top-15 fighter - experts claim

Bo Nickal at U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling

Bo Nickal has taken the MMA world by storm with his recent performances on Dana White's Contender Series. The UFC head honcho denying him a contract after his first outing only added more fire to his quick-rising fame.

The three-time Division I national champion has been endorsed by the likes of Daniel Cormier, Jorge Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and now Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling.

'Triple C' claimed in his new YouTube video that Nickal would pose as a stylistic nightmare for reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Cejudo also believes that Nickal will make a quick work of self-proclaimed boogeyman Khamzat Chimaev.

Watch the video below:

Ariel Helwani, meanwhile, believes Nickal can beat a top-15 fighter if booked right now, which is a far cry from how some wrestlers have been at the beginning of their MMA careers.

Aljamain Sterling has also sung Nickal's praises and hailed him very highly in comparison to 17-year-old fellow DWCS recruit Raul Rosas Jr.

#1. Dana White's first-ever interview resurfaces

Dana White at Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour - New York

Dana White is now a recurring face in almost every UFC media event. But when was the first time the world saw him as the face of the promotion?

White became the president of the company in 2001, but fans didn't see him on television until UFC 30. In an interview with James Werme, a young Dana White promised to make the Ultimate Fighting Championship "the Super Bowl of mixed martial arts."

The video has resurfaced on Twitter again on social media, at a time when the promotion is worth something around $9-10 billion with White at the helm.

Watch the video below:

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom 🏼 When UFC fans were first introduced to Dana White When UFC fans were first introduced to Dana White 👇🏼 https://t.co/P88zjtmpuC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far