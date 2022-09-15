MMA News Roundup: Fighter sucker-punches YouTuber during live interview, fans disapprove of The Rock's UFC sponsorship, Conor McGregor blames Nate Diaz fight for leg break

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about an MMA fighter punching a YouTuber who was giving an interview, fan outrage over Dwayne Johnson's new UFC sponsorship, and more.

#3. MMA fighter punches YouTuber during live interview

A video of an MMA fighter sucker-punching a YouTuber during a live interview has recently gone viral in the combat sports community. Polish mixed martial artist Amadeusz Roslik threw hands at popular YouTuber Sadek. He walked away while the online star returned to his feet and spoke to journalist Monika Laskowska.

The YouTuber took it on the chin, quite literally in this case, and continued the interview.

Watch the video below:

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow MMA fighter Amadeusz "Ferrari" Roslik punched another person during an interview MMA fighter Amadeusz "Ferrari" Roslik punched another person during an interview https://t.co/ZVxBBwVuY9

Several reports suggest that the YouTuber was critical of Roslik on occasions, and the punch that landed during the interview was in retaliation for that.

Some Twitter users were disturbed by the incident and expressed their outrage on social media.

Omar Baddar عمر بدّار @OmarBaddar @BloodyElbow He was also once disqualified for soccer-kicking his opponent unconscious. He should be arrested for this shit, and never allowed to fight again. @BloodyElbow He was also once disqualified for soccer-kicking his opponent unconscious. He should be arrested for this shit, and never allowed to fight again.

This wasn't the first time Roslik chose to dish out violence outside the cage. He was previously involved in a pre-fight interview altercation with his opponent.

Read more reactions here.

#2. Fans complain about Dwayne Johnson's new UFC sponsorship

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at UFC 244

The UFC has a new deal with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. As part of the contract, the promotion is making every fighter, team member, and official wear 'Project Rock' shoes by Under Armour.

Athletes were seen wearing the shoes for their walkouts at UFC 279 this past weekend. However, it's been revealed that fighters will not get any percentage of the new official footwear sponsorship, according to Bloody Elbow.

Fans were obviously not happy with the news, as this comes on top of all the fighter pay complaints that have been piling up for a while now. Most of the comments were aimed at Dana White's inability to make compensation fair for the fighters, others were simply not surprised at the treatment of the atheletes.

Read the top comments here.

#1. Conor McGregor blames Nate Diaz fight for the breaking of his shin

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Conor McGregor continues to be the biggest name in the sport, but the infamous leg break last year has benched him for the time being.

Sharing a fan-posted video of him perfectly checking a leg kick by Nate Diaz, McGregor blamed their second fight for weakening his shin. The Irishman claimed that his kick-heavy gameplan implemented in the rematch at UFC 202 with Nate Diaz was what eventually led to the leg break against Dustin Poirier.

"Clean. The beginning of my own shin damage began this fight also. Nate clean checked my kick in the very first round. I hit his knee full on. Forever since and to this day I carry it. Right to the full break and even now. It comes with the territory when you a proper bada**."

True to brand, McGregor proceeded to delete the tweet shortly after posting it.

Here's a screenshot of the tweet:

Conor McGregor's tweet on Nate Diaz leg kick check

Here's the video that 'The Notorious' shared to demonstrate his point:

KENAN K TV @kenanK_tv Conor McGregor HURTS Nate by checking leg kick Conor McGregor HURTS Nate by checking leg kick https://t.co/f46Dr6B3SX

