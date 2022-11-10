Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Israel Adesanya's hilarious solution for cutting weight fast, Michael Chandler making a prediction about a potential Conor McGregor fight, and more.

#3. Israel Adesanya "busted a nut" to make weight

UFC 276: Israel Adesanya v Jared Cannonier

According to many, weight cutting ahead of a fight is one of the worst necessary evils of the sport, even more so than the actual violence that goes down inside the octagon.

However, in a recent Bleacher Report interview with Taylor Rooks, Israel Adesanya gave the topic a hilarious turn.

Ahead of his massive title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281, 'The Last Stylebender' revealed the wildest experiment he has done to cut weight faster before a fight:

"In kickboxing back in the day, when I was an amateur, when I was really young, I did not have the fight dietitian... I wasn't in the UFC. Ah f**k man, okay I... I busted a nut to make weight."

Adesanya went ahead and admitted that he lost "100 grams" and successfully made weight. But he did add at the end that he doesn't advise young and upcoming fighters to try the method.

Watch the video below from the 50:00 mark:

#2. Michael Chandler eyes Conor McGregor fight with "staggering PPV numbers"

Michael Chandler has eyes on Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler has been calling Conor McGregor out ever since he became a part of the UFC roster. Each of his post-fight octagon interviews, each more explosive than the one before, included the former champion's name.

'Iron' has been crystal clear about his intentions to fight McGregor, and the Irishman hasn't appeared against the idea either.

In fact, back when there was still a chance that McGregor could return in 2022, Dana White had suggested Chandler's name as a potential opponent.

Speaking on the matter ahead of the UFC 281 clash with Dustin Poirier, Chandler reiterated his desire to face McGregor and predicted massive success for the matchup:

"I believe his first fight back will be me. Makes a ton of sense... There's a ton of talk about it. I can't go a day without people tagging and posting and talking about me fighting Conor if and when he does come back. And I love the idea of fighting him at his biggest, at his baddest, at his most dangerous at 170 pounds. He looks big right now... I think we would do staggering pay-per-view numbers and I think he knows that I am the type of opponent that he wants to come back and fight."

Watch the video below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC281



"I think we would do staggering pay-per-view numbers." @MikeChandlerMMA wants to fight Conor McGregor "at his biggest, at his baddest, at his most dangerous" at welterweight"I think we would do staggering pay-per-view numbers." .@MikeChandlerMMA wants to fight Conor McGregor "at his biggest, at his baddest, at his most dangerous" at welterweight 👀 #UFC281"I think we would do staggering pay-per-view numbers." https://t.co/YFSTWBz2EW

#1. UFC flyweight Molly McCann will not be watching Qatar World Cup

Molly McCann at a boxing event in Liverpool

Molly McCann is an ardent soccer fan and is loud-and-proud about her love for the sport and Everton Football Club. Despite soccer being a large part of her life, however, she will not be watching the upcoming FIFA World Cup, set to take place in Qatar.

The host country's human rights record has been at the center of controversy in the months leading up to the mega event. Several countries have declared their stances against the decision to host the tournament there, although no team has pulled out.

However, the World Cup lost one loyal fan in Molly McCann, as she made it clear that she's not feeling the "Qatar vibes." When asked what she thought of England's chances at UFC 281 media day, 'Meatball' said:

"I'm not bothered about that lad. I'm not feeling the 'Qatar vibes' and all the human rights [abuses] that haven't gone down there. I won't even be watching it."

McCann is one of the few openly-gay fighters in the sport of MMA. With Qatar being a country where homosexuality is still banned, it makes sense that she would take a stand against watching.

Watch McCann's UFC 281 media day appearance below:

Poll : 0 votes