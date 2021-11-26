"I'm going to make it my mission" - Molly McCann wants to help male fighters who are struggling with their sexuality

Molly McCann has spoken about her desire to help male fighters who may be struggling with their sexuality as part of the Rainbow Laces campaign.

The Rainbow Laces initiative helps to provide visibility for LGBTQ+ people in sport and awareness around the experiences that those within the community go through. It’s taking place across the United Kingdom and has seen various sports, especially association football, throw their support behind it.

UFC flyweight Molly McCann, an openly gay fighter on the roster, is an ambassador for Rainbow Laces and wants to help in any way she can.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, she went into more detail about how passionate she is regarding the project.

"I don't think there's a male combat athlete who's out," says McCann. "And that's every single combat sport - boxing, taekwondo, Thai boxing, jujitsu, karate, everything.

"My mum always said to me 'pick your cause' and who you're going to fight for and I always thought I'll stand up for my city and where I'm from and the people there and I'll also stand up for my community, the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm going to make it my mission to see if I can help a male fighter come out in my time, whilst fighting or post-fighting. It's unfair that someone shouldn't be able to be themselves out of fear of being persecuted or being trolled constantly."

How is Molly McCann faring in the UFC?

It’s safe to say that Molly McCann is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC women’s flyweight division. That’ll likely continue to be the case for as long as she’s part of the roster.

'Meatball' managed to get back on the winning trail back in September with a nice unanimous decision win over Ji Yeon Kim. The triumph took her overall mixed martial arts record to 11-4 and her UFC record to 4-3, breaking a two-fight losing streak.

She’s spoken about wanting to fight for a UFC title as early as 2023. Given how determined she is to do so, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see Molly McCann in a headline spot in the next few years.

