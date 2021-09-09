5 British UFC fighters to watch out for in the future

A string of English fighters continues to crack the UFC roster and turn a lot of heads. Michael Bisping is hailed as the best among them, but a good crop of talent can springboard from his legacy.

After retiring in 2018, Bisping set the bar high for English fighters coming to the UFC. He was part of many memorable matches inside the octagon and held the UFC middleweight title for 518 days.

Aside from Bisping, the UK has contributed MMA greats such as Brad Pickett, Dan Hardy, Joanne 'JoJo' Calderwood, Jimi Manuwa, Ross Pearson, and Liam McGeary to the UFC roster.

Leon Edwards is currently the best active English fighter in the UFC, and he has the potential to challenge Bisping's achievements.

Tom Aspinall is now a fast-rising star in the organization and continues to make progress. Darren Till has become a main event fighter, and at 28 years old, his best inside the MMA cage is yet to be seen.

That's how you make your UFC debut 👊💥



Tom Aspinall looks to keep his 6-fight win streak alive this weekend.



[ #UFCVegas36 | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 1:30𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SbLHN69F7j — UFC (@ufc) September 2, 2021

But there are more British MMA fighters that are set to make their own mark.

Here are 5 English talents to put on your radar in the UFC:

#5. Cory McKenna - UFC strawweight

UFC Fight Night: Hansen v McKenna

At 22 years old, Cory McKenna entered Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2020. ‘Poppins’ was able to hold her ground against Vanessa Demopoulos and earned a unanimous decision victory along with a ticket to join the UFC roster.

Before making the jump to the UFC, McKenna showed her potential at Cage Warriors. Her first professional match resulted in a corner stoppage victory, and her only loss was a questionable split decision.

Her debut match against Kay Hansen at UFC Fight Night 182 resulted in a unanimous decision. McKenna was worth the hype as she adjusted well inside the octagon.

It is interesting to monitor McKeena's progress from Cage Warriors to the UFC. She switched stables, and her MMA skills are currently being sharpened by the world-famous Team Alpha Male, led by Uriah Faber.

Every time she steps inside an MMA cage, she has something new to show, and it boggles the mind to think of how much her improvement will be before reaching her prime.

"She's sweet but when she gets in there she's a killer and I love that about her."



Cory McKenna has become the first Welsh woman to earn a UFC contract 🙌



👉 https://t.co/axBcvChzu6 pic.twitter.com/dT0OQPHGAK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 12, 2020

A handful of female English MMA fighters have come to the UFC, with Joanne 'JoJo' Calderwood and Molly McCann still active. McKenna offers something new on the table, and if she pushes the right buttons, her career definitely has a good trajectory.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Avinash Tewari