5 most underrated stand-up fighters in the UFC today

Some of the UFC's top fighters have flashy stand-up games that often score viral finishes and highlight packages. However, there are a number of UFC athletes who have some extremely underrated striking that they may not have had the opportunity to fully showcase yet.

In the following list, we will go over five UFC fighters who have solid stand-up games that do not receive the praise that they arguably deserve. Honorable mentions go to Jack Shore, Anthony Smith and Alexa Grasso.

#5. Arnold Allen - UFC featherweight

Arnold Allen is riding a ten-fight win-streak and is currently ranked within the top ten of the UFC's featherweight division. Despite this, Allen is criminally underrated in all facets of his game, especially in the striking department.

The reason for this is clear: he is yet to win via knockout in the UFC. However, he has multiple KO victories on his resume from his time at Cage Warriors and on the UK regional scene.

He has also outfought some legitimate strikers in the UFC. Sodiq Yusuff was considered a rising prospect at 145lbs, with legitimate knockout power and solid boxing. However, it was Allen who had the advantage on the feet. He even dropped Yusuff at one point and came incredibly close to finishing him.

With luck, Allen will be matched up against one of the big name strikers in the featherweight division. In time, he can properly showcase just how good he is when it comes to throwing hands.

