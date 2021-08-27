"Let the girls have the job" - Michael Bisping reacts to Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments about ring girls

Michael Bisping does not concur with Khabib Nurmagomedov's standpoint on the importance of ring girls in combat sports.

Unlike 'The Eagle', Michael Bisping does not deem ring girls outright unnecessary in MMA. Instead, Bisping believes that ring girls add an extra flavor to the entire backdrop of a combat sports event.

The UFC color commentator said the actual fights are the real reason why fans tune in to watch MMA and not the ring girls.

"Listen, fair play... I got two things to say on that. Nobody goes for the ring girls. Nobody... that's not how it works. I'm going to say it's the most useless people in martial arts. But they're not getting in the cage and fighting. They're a little bit extra for the show. And I like it because it's historic in boxing and now with MMA of course. It's a little bit of fun."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's remarks regarding the importance of ring card girls came after he was asked if his promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship, would include them.

The Dagestani phenom cited his cultural values as the reason why he has decided to do away with the tradition.

"Let's say I'm sitting there with my father, everyone has their preferences and cultures. I sit with my father and those people walk by showing that's it's the second round. No one looks at that, and I'm not comfortable sitting there with my father."

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov for sticking to his principles.

However, 'The Count' believes ring girls should be kept as part of the industry as they stand to benefit from the sponsorships they may get.

"Listen, Khabib, you know, bless him. He's a man of honor and he doesn't play that game. That's not how he rolls, so to speak... I'm a huge fan of Khabib. But come on man! Let the girls have a job. They make a lot of money with sponsorships and endorsements," added Bisping.

UFC lightweight bashes Khabib Nurmagomedov for devaluing ring girls

Kevin Lee recently told Sportskeeda's Andrew Whitelaw that Khabib Nurmagomedov was out of line with his recent remarks about the use of ring girls.

Lee took a stand for the ring girls, saying that they were part of a long-running tradition which needed to be left alone.

"Let me step up for them. Leave the ring girls alone. They were here way before [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. They been at way more fights than him. So, why you going after the ring girls, pick on somebody your own size...we need them. We need that spirit in us."

