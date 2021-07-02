5 fighters fans would love to see compete at the upcoming UFC London event

The UFC are currently targeting a Fight Night event to be held in London, England, this coming September. The card is set to be headlined by Liverpudlian middleweight Darren Till, who'll take on Derek Brunson.

Several other British fighters have already announced they will be competing on the card, including Nathaniel Wood, Paul Craig and Lerone Murphy. However, the event is still far from complete, and there are undoubtedly many more names that will be announced in the near future.

In the following list we will detail five fighters that fans from the United Kingdom would love to see compete on the planned upcoming UFC London Fight Night card. Honorable mentions go to Joanne Calderwood, who is coming off a tough three-round war with Lauren Murphey, as well as Cory McKenna, who picked up an impressive debut win over Kay Hansen in 2020.

#5 Mason Jones - UFC lightweight

Mason 'The Dragon' Jones is a top 155-pound prospect hailing from Wales. He has had a somewhat rough entry into the UFC since signing for the promotion at the start of the year. A fight of the night performance against Mike Davis saw the Welshman come out on the wrong side of the judges' scorecards in what was a very close contest.

He made his second appearance in June, facing off against Alan Patrick. Jones looked nothing short of sensational in the fight, coming incredibly close to finishing his opponent. However, an accidental eye poke gave Patrick the chance to bow out of the fight, leaving Jones with a current UFC record of 0-1-1.

A fight in front of home fans would be the perfect chance for Jones to kickstart his UFC career and put him on the path to the top 15. He has already indicated in several interviews that a fight in September would be his ideal timeframe for his UFC return.

