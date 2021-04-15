The newest UFC recruit Paddy Pimblett plans on following the footsteps of Conor McGregor

UFC recently signed Cage Warriors standout Paddy Pimblett and added him to the promotional roster. An opponent for the 26-year-old Brit is yet to be finalized by the UFC. It is also not known which weight division he will participate in.

Finally, Paddy the Baddy gets the call. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 29, 2021

In a recent interview with RT Sport, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett revealed his plan to follow the 'McGregor route', alluding to how the Irishman became the featherweight champion first and then went up a division to win the lightweight belt as well:

"Whoever's got the belt at the time, that's what name will jump out at me lads.. Whoever's got the belt, at the top, that's who I want. When I'm there, whoever's got the belt, be ready, and I'll be f***ing ready... Yeah, that's the plan. Stay a feather. I'm planning to do the McGregor route lads. Climb up featherweight rankings, take the belt, fight the lightweight champ, take that belt."

Paddy Pimblett has been competing in the lightweight division lately, ever since he dropped his featherweight title to Nad Narimani at CWFC 82 in April, 2017. He has fought four times in the lightweight division, winning thrice and losing once in the weightclass.

In his last outing, which happened on March 20 at CW 122, Paddy Pimblett submitted his opponent Davide Martinez in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

Paddy Pimblett has been compared to Conor McGregor

Paddy Pimblett not only wants to follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor, but he himself has been compared to the Irishman as well. Like Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett has also been a Cage Warriors Champion and made a name for himself on the UK mixed martial arts circuit.

He also seems to have the similar, no-holds-barred nonchalance that 'The Notorious' is so well-known for.

In a recent interview with Nick Peet from BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett addressed the comparison with the 'Mac' ahead of his arrival in the UFC:

"I just come every time. I bring it every time. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't put a show on for no one. What you see is what you get... I can't wait for fight week."

Paddy Pimblett is expected to debut in the UFC sometime soon.