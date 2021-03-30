Who is new UFC star Paddy Pimblett and why is he being compared to Conor McGregor?

Liverpool MMA sensation Paddy Pimblett is the latest inductee onto the UFC roster. Akin to UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Paddy Pimblett made a name for himself in the UK circuit by capturing the Cage Warriors Featherweight championship in 2016.

After yearning for a shot at the UFC for many years now, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett has finally been signed by the promotion last week. On Monday afternoon, UFC Europe's Twitter account made Pimblett's arrival official with a post welcoming the promising prospect.

This seems to be the result of Paddy Pimblett's stellar first round submission victory over Davide Martinez at Cage Warriors 122 on March 20th. Following the victory, Pimblett immediately went over to the cameras and pleaded the UFC brass for admittance to the promotion.

Speaking with Nick Peet from BT Sport, Paddy Pimblett addressed the comparisons being drawn with Conor McGregor ahead of his arrival in the UFC. He said:

"I just come every time. I bring it every time. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don't put a show on for no one. What you see is what you get... I can't wait for fight week."

Paddy Pimblett had a similar rise to fame as Conor McGregor

With a pro-MMA record of 16-3, Paddy Pimblett is being compared to arguably the biggest UFC star, Conor McGregor. Both lightweights made a splash in the regional circuit while making their surge and gained a mass following with stellar performances in Cage Warriors Fighting Championship.

Conor McGregor became the first European fighter to hold two titles (LW & FW) simultaneously. With this, the rising superstar had captured the attention of Irish fight fans who wondered how their favorite MMA star would fare against the best competitors in the world.

In 2013, UFC president was invited to Dublin, Ireland to be honored by Trinity College. Fans of Conor McGregor glutted White with requests to sign the Irish superstar to the UFC. Eventually the UFC president met with McGregor and after consulting with Lorenzo Fertittas, the CWFC double champ was offered a multi-fight contract.

Mar8.2008



13 years ago today,



Conor McGregor made his professional MMA debut and changed the game forever.



He made history, increased fighter pay, and raised the bar. pic.twitter.com/6yrCTDfWu3 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) March 8, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Paddy Pimblett's career trajectory follows Conor McGregor's rise to the helm of combat sports.