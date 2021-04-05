New UFC star Paddy Pimblett might have the coolest walkout in MMA

The latest addition to the UFC lightweight roster, Paddy Pimblett, brings a legion of fans with him to the world's most famous fighting organization.

The 26-year-old Liverpoolian, with whom many combat sports fans and analysts compare to UFC legend Conor McGregor, has signed a contract after making his name at Cage Warriors.

As well as sharing Irish roots and becoming a champion in the same promotion as McGregor, Paddy The Baddy also captivates fans with his famous entrance to fights, just like the Notorious One did.

At least that is what die-hard mixed martial arts fans at the Echo Arena in Paddy Pimblett's hometown feel like whenever the city's newest fighting phenomenon walks into the cage.

Paddy Pimblett himself judges his walkout as the best in the MMA world. The Baddy conquered fans with a combination of lighting tricks, symmetrical moves, and pumping music.

Best walkout in mma 👌🏻 if I don’t say so myself like 🤷🏼‍♂️🙄🤣 https://t.co/VuYod79w9W — Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) April 4, 2021

The former Cage Warriors featherweight champion has made his walkout a trademark as he always performs the entrance with a remix of Tiesto's Lethal Industry.

Paddy Pimblett hopes to repeat the box-office success he has had with the European promotion whenever he gets started with his career in the UFC.

Paddy Pimblett is an exciting addition to the UFC lightweight division

Paddy Pimblett punches Julian Erosa in Cage Warriors Unplugged (photo courtesy of Cage Warriors)

There is more to what Paddy Pimblett can offer the UFC lightweight division than just an entertaining entrance to the Octagon. The most evenly disputed weight class on the UFC roster was hit hard when its reigning champion decided to hang up his gloves in 2020.

Although the UFC only officially confirmed Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement last March, the Dagestani grappling master announced his decision in October after the Justin Gaethje fight.

Another blow to the 155 lb category was Conor McGregor, its biggest star, losing a fight against Dustin Poirier earlier this year. The loss made the UFC change its plans for the vacant lightweight belt and book two names that were probably not its first choice - Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

As Tony Ferguson, another important name on the roster, shows signs of a decline after years of high-level performances, Paddy Pimblett could be what the promotion was looking for to reignite tensions in the division.

Cage Warriors?! Completed it, mate!



Although it is uncertain if The Baddy will start his journey in the UFC competing as a featherweight or lightweight, he should be expected to be booked for fights in the 155 lb weight class at some stage.