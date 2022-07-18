MMA News Roundup: Lightweight veteran eyes tempting PFL salaries, ex-UFC fighter makes bank on OnlyFans, Conor McGregor considered 'underdog' for return fight

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other news stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a veteran fighter intrigued by massive PFL purses, Conor McGregor opening as an underdog for his return fight, and more.

#3. Drakkar Klose intrigued by the idea of big PFL fight purses after UFC

Drakkar Klose

Drakkar Klose is nearing the end of his current UFC contract with his UFC 277 fight against Rafa Garcia. When asked by James Lynch in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive interview if the PFL salary figures intrigued him, Klose admitted that it was indeed tempting as a potential career move.

Klose cited the example of Tony Ferguson and how he never got to fight for the undisputed title despite having amassed a remarkable winning streak:

"It does. It does. You know what I mean?! You know, getting a chance to fight for a million dollars, unlike UFC. Like [Tony] Ferguson, you know, he won so many, really never got a title shot. You know, over there you can fight for a million dollars and make extra money, so."

Watch Drakkar Klose's interview below:

Tony Ferguson recently called out the UFC for underpaying and ill-treating him in the build-ups to his multiple canceled bouts against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

#2. Felice Herrig sells used socks on OnlyFans for $150 a pair

Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig sought a different stream of revenue after a couple of knee surgeries sidelined her for the better part of two years. She did not want to be desperate to fight while injured, but also did not want to be in debt after just having bought a house.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Herrig revealed that her financial burdens were being sufficiently met by her earnings from OnlyFans. She also shared some of the quirky asks that she gets on the platform, such as selling well-worn socks for $150:

"After my first knee surgery, I was like, I wouldn't say I was broke, but I had no money coming in. People don't realize that you're locked into this contract that you can't get out of, but you're not getting paid to be in it... I always had like people who are obsessed with my feet. And you know, I had heard about the OnlyFans... I had just bought a house right before the knee surgery... I sell my socks... I sell dirty socks. I sell my socks and they want them dirty."

She also revealed that she got into MMA because it was a trend to pursue combat sports at the time she made the transition, but she never actually loved the sport.

Catch Herrig's interview below:

#1. Conor McGregor opens as underdog against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor at Monaco Grand Prix

Despite not having won a fight in over two years, Conor McGregor is still the biggest draw in the sport. However, the odds are not favoring him at the moment for a potential comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

After knocking out Tony Ferguson in spectacular fashion at UFC 274, Chandler called out McGregor in what UFC Europe correctly captioned as 'The callout to end all callouts'.

Dana White also stated in a TMZ Sports interview that he "really liked" the prospect of McGregor fighting Chandler upon his much-awaited octagon return. As far as the oddsmakers are concerned, 'The Notorious' will enter the potential fight as an underdog.

Popular betting platform DraftKings backs Michael Chandler as a -155 favorite, while the Irishman enters the fight as the +135 underdog.

