MMA News Roundup: UFC accused of "favoritism", Cain Velasquez denied bail a third time, Paddy Pimblett defends fighter pay 

#1. Ricky Simon not happy with UFC's rankings shuffle

In an unexpected turn of events, Sean O'Malley moved up the bantamweight rankings despite his last fight being a no-contest. Frankie Edgar moved up as well even though he lost in his previous outing.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Simon pulled no punches and pointed out a possible flaw in the ranking system:

"There's definitely some favoritism being played in the bantamweight division and not just with O'Malley. Who knows how the rankings work but I've beaten a few ranked opponents at this point... Some of these guys have never beat a ranked opponent - [Sean] O'Malley, Jack [Shore], [Adrian] Yanez, Umar [Nurmagomedov] and they're in the rankings and I'm getting bumped down. Some of these guys are inactive, some of these guys are 1-4 in the last 5 fights and I'm getting bumped down."

Watch the interview below:

Ricky Simon is fighting undefeated prospect Jack Shore this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez.

#2. Fans enraged after Cain Velasquez is denied bail (yet again)

A third attempt at bail for Cain Velasquez went in vain as Judge Brown denied a motion this past Monday at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, California. According to information obtained by MMA Junkie from Velasquez's defense attorney Mark Geragos, the former heavyweight champion was willing to post a $1 million bond and "accept all requirements of the court" to be back with his family.

A large section of MMA fans expressed their outrage on social media after the news broke. From suggesting a jury and questioning if the judge was biased to outright slamming the justice system, the reactions varied.

Devon Graham @DTisdaman @mma_kings No bail??? But the 18 year old Tim Simpkins who shot up a TX high-school was released the same day he got a arrested. Bs!!! @mma_kings No bail??? But the 18 year old Tim Simpkins who shot up a TX high-school was released the same day he got a arrested. Bs!!!

Velasquez is due back in court on August 5 for a motion hearing, with an August 19 plea hearing also scheduled.

#1. Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann staunchly defend UFC fighter pay

Whether or not the UFC is lowballing their fighters has been a hot topic in the MMA community for a while now. Fighters have picked their side in the conversation, and those who have complained about their paychecks might have a certain someone called Jake Paul to thank for keeping the topic in the limelight.

However, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett seems to be at the other end of the spectrum, along with his close friend and fellow Liverpudlian fighter Molly McCann.

In a recent chat with Gary Neville for The Overlap, Pimblett blamed the lackluster personality of the fighters for their inability to make more money in the UFC:

"They're either a boring fighter, got no personality, you know what I mean? It's always stuff like that... they never like, go, 'Oh yeah, it's me own fault because [I don't sell] or I'm a boring b***ard,' know what I mean? Some people can't talk on a mic but they're a boss in the cage."

Molly McCann beat the same drum, pointing out that no other promotion would pay for the fighters' flight fare, five-star accommodation, and free training program at the Performance Institute as UFC does.

Watch Pimblett and McCann on The Overlap below:

