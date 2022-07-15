"Some people can't talk on a mic" - Paddy Pimblett condemns "boring b***ard" fighters "with no personality" complaining about UFC fighter pay

Paddy Pimblett is one of the UFC's hottest prospects despite having fought just twice for the promotion. The lightweight from Liverpool, England, made his way to Dana White's promotion after a successful run in Cage Warriors.

'The Baddy' shocked the world when he revealed that he was paid $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win at UFC London in March.

In a recent interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap, Paddy Pimblett and his fellow Liverpudlian UFC fighter Molly McCann spoke about multiple facets of their lives and careers. One of the subjects they discussed was UFC fighter pay, which has been the source of a lot of controversy over the past year.

Speaking about how every fighter in the UFC makes $10k + $10k for their first fight, Paddy Pimblett talked about those accusing the promotion of lowballing its athletes:

"They're either a boring fighter, got no personality, you know what I mean? It's always stuff like that... they never like, go, 'oh yeah, it's me own fault because [I don't sell] or I'm a boring b***ard', know what I mean? Some people can't talk on a mic but they're a boss in the cage."

'The Baddy' stated that he firmly believes fighters must have the "whole package" - fight well and have an entertaining personality. After all, it's sports entertainment, and people will not pay unless they feel entertained.

Over the past year, many athletes and fans have criticized Dana White and his promotion for dishing out meager paychecks. This came to light recently once again after White gifted Kyle Forgeard of the Nelk Boys $250k cash for his birthday and was widely slammed for it by fans and fighters. Jake Paul has been one of the most outspoken figures to demand an increase in fighter pay.

Paddy Pimblett believes Jake Paul is talking about fighter pay for publicity

During episode 23 of his podcast Chattin' Pony with Paddy the Baddy, the Liverpudlian UFC fighter spoke with British boxer Liam Smith. Among the many topics they discussed was Jake Paul and his outrage over fighter pay, particularly in the UFC.

'The Baddy' dismissed Paul's efforts as a selfish bid for publicity. Paddy Pimblett is confident that 'The Problem Child' doesn't care about fighters or their purse but instead is using it to build his own brand:

"I'll be honest, that's the thing that pi**ed me off. He's going on, he's trying to act like a martyr, like he's helping MMA fighters. He's not, lad. He's just doing that for his own publicity... That's why the only thing that's pi**ing me off about it, people are like, 'Aah, he's actually being good for MMA fighters.' He's not. He just wants to make a show of Dana White and that's the perfect way of doing it."

Jake Paul has maintained his stance on fighter pay, most recently offering to fight Nate Diaz for free in the UFC on the condition that Dana White increase the minimum fighter pay to $50k and guarantee health benefits for all his athletes.

Paddy Pimblett reportedly signed a new contract with the promotion that is significantly better than his last one. His manager Graham Boylan told Mirror Fighting that 'The Baddy' is on "f***ing big money now."

