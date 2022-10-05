MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter tells peers not to rely on one paycheck, Daniel Cormier's revelation on Bo Nickal's boxing, Conor McGregor names toughest opponent yet

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA news roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a top UFC lightweight contender telling his peers not to rely on a single revenue stream, Daniel Cormier making a surprising revelation about Bo Nickal's boxing background, and Conor McGregor naming his toughest opponent yet.

#3. Michael Chandler tells fellow UFC fighters not to rely on one paycheck

Michael Chandler advised his fellow fighters not to rely on their UFC careers as their sole source of income.

The No.5-ranked lightweight recently spoke about his post-retirement future during an interview with MMA Junkie. According to 'Iron', he's already set up different endeavors that would allow him to thrive long after he's retired from the sport.

Chandler then urged his peers to follow his lead so they won't have to rely on the paycheck they receive from the UFC:

"I got a lot of things that I'm working on because I wanna build a life outside of my fight paycheck. I think that's where guys go wrong. They're mad at the promotion that the promotion doesn't pay them enough and fight them enough, but it's only because they're only relying upon that one paycheck to make their living."

Watch the interview below:

#2. Daniel Cormier makes surprising revelation about Bo Nickal's boxing background

Bo Nickal's wrestling credentials have been discussed ad naseaum by fans and experts alike. However, Daniel Cormier revealed that the three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champ is more than just a grappler.

The UFC Hall of Famer claimed that Nickal was exposed to boxing at a very young age, which allowed him to be lethal on the feet as well. During the latest episode of the DC & RC show on ESPN, Cormier said:

"He's only 3-0, but the guy seems to be able to do everything. Now, for many, that's surprising. But not necessarily for me because when you go deeper into Bo Nickal, you understand that, not only is he a great wrestler, [but] his mom had him boxing as a kid. So when people are surprised that he's knocking people down with his hands, Bo Nickal has a boxing background. It's in the family."

Watch the video below:

#1. Conor McGregor names toughest opponent sp far

Conor McGregor recently gave his fans a chance to ask him anything under the sun in his recurring Q&A on Twitter.

During the latest edition of the #AskNotorious, McGregor was asked which fighter he considers to be his toughest opponent yet. Surprisingly, the Irish megastar gave that honor to rival Nate Diaz.

See the tweet below:

Diaz and McGregor are 1-1 against each other after two meetings in the octagon. The Stockton native scored an upset during their first fight, while 'The Notorious' avenged his loss during their rematch.

