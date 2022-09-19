MMA News Roundup: UFC legend announces retirement, Nate Diaz seen with WWE brass, Daniel Cormier complains about 'House of the Dragon'

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about rumors of Nate Diaz possibly signing with WWE, Daniel Cormier having issues with the new Game of Thrones prequel, and more.

#3. Jose Aldo retires, former foes react

Jose Aldo retires from MMA

The 'King of Rio' has finally hung up his gloves after a decorated MMA career of 18 long years.

The news, first reported by Combate and later confirmed by MMA Fighting, prompted a series of reactions from all over the world of mixed martial arts. Among the wellwishers was his former UFC opponents Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Volkanovski's tweet:

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior Wish nothing but the best to the Featherweight Goat @josealdojunior 🙏

Holloway's tweet:

Max Holloway @BlessedMMA The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior The King of RIO! What a career brother! Go enjoy retirement brother. Eat some açaí with cashew and powder milk for me 🤙🏻 @josealdojunior

These three, along with Conor McGregor, are often considered in the Mount Rushmore of the UFC featherweight division.

Even though McGregor is yet to give his reaction to the news, as he's busy claiming himself to be the most powerful on Twitter, the Irishman has shown much respect towards the Brazilian legend before.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Jose Aldo is a real legend. Jose Aldo is a real legend.

Jose Aldo also welcomed a second child with his wife Vivianne. They also have a 10-year-old daughter named Joanna.

#2. Is Nate Diaz headed towards WWE after UFC?

What are Nate Diaz's plans after UFC exit?

There was already speculation that Nate Diaz might step inside the squared circle after his exit from the UFC, with a fight against Jake Paul looming in the distance. However, it seems like he may be stepping inside a different type of ring as well.

The Stockton native was seen attending the recently concluded trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry, including newly-crowned WWE head Paul 'Triple H' Levesque and Stephanie McMahon.

Diaz, dressed in his staple black, posed for a picture with 'Triple H' and Stephanie McMahon during the event.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA (via If I'm WWE why wouldn't you figure out a way to work with Nate Diaz. WrestleMania is in LA next year. Could be a fun one off(via @elijahg209 If I'm WWE why wouldn't you figure out a way to work with Nate Diaz. WrestleMania is in LA next year. Could be a fun one off 👀 (via @elijahg209) https://t.co/4eRjAfSwxZ

After the photo surfaced on the internet, fans let their imaginations fly.

Currlybob @currlybob @SandhuMMA @elijahg209 @NateDiaz209 @TripleH Having the diaz bros in wwe would be epic, like having a modern day bushwackers @SandhuMMA @elijahg209 @NateDiaz209 @TripleH Having the diaz bros in wwe would be epic, like having a modern day bushwackers

Henry Cejudo, UFC's resident cringe-talker, also caught up with Diaz at the ADCC Submission Fighting World Championship. Speaking to Helen Yee later, 'Triple C' claimed that the younger Diaz brother was possibly "looking to dabble" in a WWE stint to make some money. He further added that Diaz will be an "easy sell" for the pro-wrestling giant because of his unique and fan-favorite personality.

#1. Daniel Cormier wants more dragons

Daniel Cormier wants more dragons in 'House of the Dragon'

Daniel Cormier has a big complaint to file with the makers of House of the Dragon.

Talking about the show on Twitter, 'DC' made a demand that this week's episode of the new Game of Thrones prequel should have more dragons.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma

#hbo #HouseOfTheDragonHBO House of the dragon, it’s Sunday last week, ok, but if you don’t mind more dragons tonight, please. I love this show House of the dragon, it’s Sunday last week, ok, but if you don’t mind more dragons tonight, please. I love this show #hbo #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

Cormier continued:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Ok last week, no dragons ok I can deal with but this week we need dragons lol. Wow that came off bad Ok last week, no dragons ok I can deal with but this week we need dragons lol. Wow that came off bad

Cormier's observations and subsequent requests to some extent are mirrored by many of the GoT fans.

The original show was based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire and a lion's share of their budget was invested in bringing alive Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons - Rhaegal, Viserion, and the mighty Drogon. Some of the best scenes from the 8 seasons feature Khaleesi unleasing Drogon's wrath on her enemies with the magic word "Dracarys". That set an expection that the prequel will also go down the same path.

However, House of the Dragon has been more about the political landscape of Westeros and the interpersonal family feuds of the Targaryen family. However, it's not like viewers are completely robbed of dragons. Till this Sunday's episode, fans have seen Princess Rhaenyra's Syrax, Daemon Targaryen's Caraxes, and Ser Laenor Velaryon's Seasmoke flying on screen. Not to mention, Aegon the Conqueror's favorite Balerion, the Black Dread's skull in the crypt remains a steady constant from the original show.

