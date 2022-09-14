MMA News Roundup: UFC vet amused by Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul odds, Daniel Cormier expresses dismay over Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Dana White responds to Brendan Schaub's conspiracy theory

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In this week's issue, we talk about a UFC veteran's reaction to the Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul betting odds, Dana White shutting down a wild conspiracy theory, and more.

#3. Chael Sonnen amused by Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul opening odds

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen claims that he was amused by the opening odds of Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match.

Sonnen pointed out that the numbers were an indication that people respect Paul as a boxer, which contrasts with his public perception. The retired MMA superstar, who was performing the hosting duties for the Paul vs. Silva press conference, told MMA Fighting:

''The day the fight was announced, Jake Paul was a two-to-one favorite. Now that surprised me cause the whole world is saying Jake Paul is not good enough. Whole world is saying he doesn't belong. But when it was time to part with their money, they had Jake as a favorite over Anderson Silva. I was stunned by that.''

Watch the full interview below:

#2. Daniel Cormier expresses disappointment over Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Daniel Cormier was not a fan of the "theatrics" displayed during the UFC 279 main-event clash between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

As far as the former champ-champ is concerned, Diaz and Ferguson failed to live up to the billing by putting on an underwhelming show. Breaking down the recently-concluded event during an episode of ESPN's DC & RC show, Cormier said:

"We were very excited once we got to where we got to. The product did not match the expectation... I'm not being unjust by saying that... A lot of the theatrics that happened inside the octagon were mixed in between some fighting that we've not come to know these guys fight at that level."

Watch the video below:

In all fairness, both fighters were expecting different opponents in the lead-up to the event. Diaz was expected to face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event, while Ferguson was scheduled to take on Li Jingliang. However, 'Borz' terribly missed weight, which led to a reshuffling of the deck.

#.1 Dana White shuts down Brendan Schaub's UFC 279 conspiracy theory

UFC president Dana White

Dana White recently shut down a theory that the UFC deliberately instructed Khamzat Chimaev to miss weight. According to the theory, UFC 279 wasn't doing well with ticket sales, so the bosses devised a plan to shake things up.

During the Contender Series presser, White addressed the rumor, saying whoever came up with it "has to be the dumbest motherf***er on the planet."

The promoter initially thought Pat Miletich was responsible for the conspiracy theory until a media member told him it was actually Brendan Schaub. In response, White apologized to Miletich, hilariously adding that everything made sense after his discovery.

Catch Dana White's comments below:

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Credit where it's due, this was hilarious. Wait for it Credit where it's due, this was hilarious. Wait for it https://t.co/TQy6ulfSF2

