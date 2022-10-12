MMA News Roundup: UFC vet angles for Nate Diaz vs. Floyd Mayweather, Khamzat Chimaev shamed for viral photos, Islam Makhachev's coach respects Charles Oliveira's KO threat

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about an MMA veteran lobbying for a Nate Diaz vs. Floyd Mayweather matchup, Khamzat Chimaev getting grief for training photos with the Chechen dictator's sons, and more.

#3. UFC veteran curious to see "much bigger man" Nate Diaz fight Floyd Mayweather

Retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is intrigued by the idea of a boxing showdown between Nate Diaz and Floyd Mayweather.

With Diaz recently leaving the UFC, he's now free to pursue opportunities beyond the octagon. As far as Sonnen is concerned, the Stockton native should explore a matchup against the undefeated boxing champ.

Sonnen even went as far as saying Diaz has a good chance to give Mayweather a tough time in the ring. During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"There is something on Floyd taking on a much bigger man who knows how to do it. Particularly after we saw Floyd get beat by Logan. When Floyd lost to Logan, he's a big guy, he's a tough guy, but he's an inexperienced guy. And we saw that his size matters. Size matters to some degree. When I talk about he lost, Floyd and Logan agreed that if it goes the distance, Logan wins. It went the distance."

#2. Fans shame Khamzat Chimaev for playing "punching bag" to Chechen leader's sons

It's no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is close to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov. The UFC superstar has been seen multiple times hanging out and training with the politician and his sons.

Recent photos of Chimaev getting punched in the face by Kadyrov's children have made the rounds on social media. The images sparked a discussion on Twitter about how Chimaev willfully played "punching bag" to presumably please the dictator.

Karim Zidan @ZidanSports Here is UFC star Khamzat Chimaev playing the role of punching bag for Kadyrov’s teenage sons in Grozny today. Here is UFC star Khamzat Chimaev playing the role of punching bag for Kadyrov’s teenage sons in Grozny today. https://t.co/IbBSNYeLx1

One commenter wrote: "Khamzat Chimaev: certified boot-guzzler." Meanwhile, another Twitter user pointed out that Chimaev might not really have a choice, saying: "If he wants to be released then yeh he has to!!"

#1. Islam Makhachev's coach admits possibility of getting knocked out by Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev and his team have been heavily criticized by former UFC champ Charles Oliveira for being "too arrogant." After all, Makhachev and his longtime mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov have repeatedly claimed that Makhachev will make short work of the Brazilian at UFC 280.

As far as Javier Mendez is concerned, however, Oliveira is not someone whom his pupil takes lightly. Mendez said during a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered:

"Islam is so well-rounded that, listen, if we wanna stand, we'll stand. If we wanna go to the ground, we'll go to the ground. But I can tell you this,Islam is gonna dictate where that fight's going ... It's hard to say right now where we're gonna be comfortable but I can tell you, we're gonna control where it goes. Unless something happens, it always does. I mean it's happened before. If he gets knocked out, which could happen, I'm not saying it can't... and Charles has that kind of power and the skillset to be able to do that."

