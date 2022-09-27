MMA News Roundup: Veteran explains how UFC could retain Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev claps back at Michael Chandler, Dana White compares Florida to Abu Dhabi

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a UFC veteran explaining how the company could end up retaining Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev responding to Michael Chandler's criticism and more.

#3. Chael Sonnen explains how UFC could retain Nate Diaz

Chael Sonnen (left) & Nate Diaz (right) [Photo credit: YouTube.com]

Nate Diaz made it crystal clear that he intends to pursue opportunities outside the octagon after his contract had recently expired. However, Chael Sonnen explained how Diaz's contract structure could help the UFC retain the Stockton native.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani recently revealed that Diaz is still bound to a 90-day no-compete clause that was attached to his deal. That means Diaz won't be allowed to negotiate with other promotions for the next three months.

On his Beyond the Fight YouTube show, MMA insider Sonnen explained why the clause exists:

"Now that Nate [Diaz] got what he wants with the exhaustion of his contract, there’s a reason that Dana puts that three months, the exclusivity. Dana's not done talking to Nate. Dana's not done talking to Francis Ngannou."

Watch the video below:

#2. Islam Makhachev fires back at Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev (left) & Michael Chandler (right)

Michael Chandler recently said it would be "premature" to heap praise on Islam Makhachev as he is yet to face elite competition.

It didn't take long before his comments reached Makhachev, who hit back at 'Iron' on social media. The title challenger pointed out that Chandler's recent resume isn't all that impressive, given that he's only beaten Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson – fighters who many believe are way past their primes:

"Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line," Makhachev wrote on Twitter.

Check out Islam Makhachev's tweet below:

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"He hasn’t really fought anybody. That’s really the truth."



Full interview with youtu.be/Or8vIFifmio @MikeChandlerMMA calls the praise of Islam Makhachev "premature.""He hasn’t really fought anybody. That’s really the truth."Full interview with @DamonMartin .@MikeChandlerMMA calls the praise of Islam Makhachev "premature." "He hasn’t really fought anybody. That’s really the truth."Full interview with @DamonMartin ▶️ youtu.be/Or8vIFifmio https://t.co/rFtfrzeN9i Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line🤐 twitter.com/mmafighting/st… Haha., your only two win in UFC is Hooker who came out of loss, and Tony who has 5 losses in the row now., please shut up and stay in line🤐 twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

#1. Dana White compares Florida to Abu Dhabi

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White

Dana White recently gave a huge shoutout to Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

During an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, White thanked the Republican governor for welcoming the UFC into 'The Sunshine State' when no other governor would.

The UFC head honcho also likened Florida to Abu Dhabi, where the company staged shows during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 53-year-old promoter told Carlson:

"Florida was massive for us. I would equate Florida to Abu Dhabi during these times. Governer DeSantis and the Mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, told us, 'Come on in. We'll host you here. You can do your events here.' I have fighters from all over the world. So the fighters that were from other countries were all brought into Abu Dhabi. All the Americans, we fought down in Jacksonville, Florida."

Catch Dana White's interview below:

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Dana White kept UFC alive during the lockdowns. He didn't cave to pressure. Here's how he did it. Dana White kept UFC alive during the lockdowns. He didn't cave to pressure. Here's how he did it. https://t.co/0Ra6ZJJAJc

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far